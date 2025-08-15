Colour TV: Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! | a vivid glimpse into an indie band

So… what’s it like to be in a band? Colour TV: Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!, a new documentary about local scene-setters Colour TV’s get-back-together, is a vivid glimpse into the indie music scene from musician and filmmaker Drew Slade.

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It is raw, intimate, connecting, eye-opening, and reveals that special bond that hides under the deceptively simple title of being in ‘a band’ – those creative types who front up and hone musical skills and shareable emotions in sweaty settings and sleek videos.

In Drew’s own words (taken from the blurb on YouTube): “I wanted to capture the moments leading up to Colour TV’s reunion gig, to show people what brings them together and why they started the band in the first place.”

Instinct

It was a project that ideally slotted into Drew’s instinct as a musician and nascent filmmaker. He’d recently completed his music in film degree at uni in Bristol, for which he’d made a documentary that talked about how tricky it was to be a young musician in this day ‘n’ age. And he was keen to progress those ideas.

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Then Colour TV announced they were getting back together.

“It took me a few days to realise, but it sort of clicked,” Drew tells D&CFilm. He knew them quite well from other bands he’d supported, so he asked if he could make a film about their re-formation.

So, you’re coming at this as a musician rather than a filmmaker? we ask.

“I wouldn’t even think twice about calling myself a filmmaker,” he says. “I have no real technical knowledge. I am definitely coming from a musician point of view.”

Candid

That approach might explain the candid rapport Drew fostered with the band. It feels an honest look at creative and personal relationships and the pressure to maintain, push, develop and deliver both on stage, in sales and via downloads.

Music site Listen With Monger said the songwriting, musicianship and production values of Colour TV are all absolutely spot on and they are “By far one of the best bands around at the moment and, considering the sharp incline of their ascent, there are plenty of others who agree with me.”

Colour TV are Sam Durneen on vocals, Jack Yeo on guitars, James Elliott on bass and Sean Goldsmith on drums. “Having met at college in Cornwall and deciding to form a band in 2018 rather than finish their A-levels, the band wasted little time in starting to build a strong repertoire of songs,” says Louder Than War.

“They’re also really easy to get along with. They’re all lovely guys,” says Drew. It’s a friendship dynamic that is explained in a confession that didn’t make the final edit. None of the band saw each other at all during their time apart, except for a gig they all went to individually, not knowing the others were going. It’s a reflection of that intimate connection that doesn’t manifest itself beyond what they do together in the band.

Chemistry

They have that chemistry of being in a special group, where they are friends because they are musicians and they’re not afraid to tell someone if their part is crap, and they don’t like what they’ve just written for the song. “There’s a difference in friendship there.”

The film also takes a look at the creative pressure they were under. It manifests in the guise of their song You Treat This Place Like A Hotel, a song the band has mixed feelings about, as they felt they needed to deliver ‘a hit’.

“It does make you wonder about independent bands, who have been around for maybe 2 or 3 years, and they start to get to that point where they have a manager, and they have songs with more than 15 or 20 thousand streams on Spotify,” says Drew.

Balancing act

“Music is just as much of a business as it is an art. You have to be very aware of how much of your own personality you still keep in that music. There’s definitely a balancing act there,” says Drew.

For the documentary, the four piece falls into two sets of two very natural partnerships for the interview. That is Sean and James as the rhythm section, and Sam and Jack as the frontman and the guitar player. The interviews are cut between the rehearsals and ends with the band’s reunion gig in Plymouth.

From initial contact to YouTube release, the documentary took a four-week turnaround.

The film has a very definite feel of being fly-on-the-wall, with an aesthetic of the underground 90s music scene.

“It’s a little Easter egg for the name of Colour TV,” smiles Drew – there’s a discolouration from the camera. Or as Drew calls it a “cheap and cheerful vibe, but the aesthetic in both films came across really well.”

It certainly fits the indie band feel and creative chops of Colour TV.

What they learned about the whole breakup was more about how to be a band.

“Like they said, bands take breaks, and they take time off, and I think it’s a bit of a learning experience as well,” says Drew. Even the reflection of being interviewed for the film was part of that realisation for them.

The band did an audio interview with Steve Muscutt of MusoMuso which has the feel of a clarifying session, where they were allowed to say whatever they wanted. There’s a sense of cathartic liberation running through them.

Drew took a collaborative approach with the Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! doc: “It’s just as much their project as it is mine. It’s a film about them, it’s not about me.”

The film follows Colour TV in the rehearsal room in Plymouth and ends at the comeback gig in The Junction, the city’s much-renowned indie venue.

Unexpected

As well as exploring the internal workings of an indie band, there was an unexpected result – Drew really wants to be in a band again.

“Just being onstage – it’s really fun,” he says. “Even having a camera on the side of the stage, I wanted to step a little bit further forward, but I stayed out of the way.”

Drew studied composition and music for film, which he’s taking further. “My idea with my film I made at uni [Keep Playing Everyone] was that the easiest way to become a composer is to make your own film, and then do the music for it.”

There’s none of Drew’s own music in Colour TV: Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!, but it has unleashed another side of him.

“I’m quite a nosy person,” he says. “I like listening to the music, and then going further, and finding out more about people.”

All of it is digging deeper and telling stories, through music or documentary.

See more from Drew Slade on Instagram and Youtube

Catch up with everything Colour TV on their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Colour TV are featured in the new album How To Lose Friends and Irritate People: New Noise From The South West Underground Scene, from Things Happen Here. See who else is on the album and catch the launch gig.

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