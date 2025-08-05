Unknown Horizons | holiday trip turns into aid run to war zone

“If I’m perfectly honest, there was no plan whatsoever.” For his first time out of the UK, filmmaker Spyke O’Hanlin found himself entering a war zone, providing aid, and hearing some truths about the effects of an invasion on the people living through it. It’s captured in his documentary Unknown Horizons.

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Some people pop over to Paris on their first international excursion. For Spyke, it was a trip to Slovakia that turned into a border run to Ukraine, which then became a journey into the interior of the country to provide food and aid to the war-ravaged people.

“The original plan was to meet Aubery, go down To the Ukrainian border, drop off some supplies and maybe ferry some refugees back,” said Spyke in a discussion with fellow filmmaker Aaron R Dorey after a screening of his documentary Unknown Horizons at the Barbican Theatre Plymouth. That changed an hour before they were due to set off, now they were going into the invaded country.

Unfolding

The documentary Unknown Horizons follows Spyke on a trip to Slovakia. He meets up with English teacher, the American Aubery, who transports Ukrainian refugees and takes aid and toys into the country. He asks if Spyke would like to accompany him to the border, but as events evolve that trip develops into an aid run where Spyke meets a Ukrainian national organising an independent distribution service, and British ex-serviceman Andy, who supports him. On the way, he suffers the difficulties, hears the experiences and sees the impact of the war, while bringing moments of joy and relief to the people there.

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The film’s producer Thom Jackson-Wood said: “My purpose was simply, how can we make this happen?” Turning to Skype: “How can I keep you safe?”

To do that, he needed quick thinking: “It was pretty crazy at one point. In the documentary you saw unfold before you, Spyke is chasing that story – the action as it happened – and little old me is basically running after him.”

Audience member Q&A Producer Thom Jackson-Wood Director Spyke O’Hanlin

Spyke shared how difficult it was in that environment. He said: “Thom tried to make a plan around having no plan. The whole thing was just… spontaneous.”

Filmed on the hoof during Spyke’s journey, the documentary took two years to edit. With Aaron coming on as associate producer, who talked explained his involvement and talked about “how important it is for filmmakers to tell real stories and use their platform to talk about uncomfortable topics.”

Turbulent time

Thom echoed the importance of diving into stories. “It’s a very turbulent time, and a lot of things that people may take for granted are being challenged,” he said. “I think there was a real need for genuine, on-the-ground, documentary storytelling like never before. Spyke went to Ukraine with no preconceptions, no agenda, nothing. He was a fish out of water. He had never been abroad before that first trip to Slovakia, and he just throws himself in.”

Spyke said: “The truth is becoming more and more scarce. There are so many different versions of the truth, depending on who you ask. We live in an age where we are connected. The entire world is connected. This has never happened before. Literally, every part of the planet is connected, and the miscommunication, the misinformation and all the lies that happen is absolutely ridiculous… in my personal opinion.”

Associate producer Aaron R Dorey (left) and Spyke O’Hanlin

Thom said: “There is something darkly ironic that we have more ways to communicate with each other than ever before, and yet we are now more disconnected from each other, more divided from each other than ever before.”

Spontaneity

Spyke talked about the spontaneity and immediacy of decision-making during the doc filming process.“The opportunity came in front of me, and I took it and I didn’t really think about it. I almost didn’t actually come back from Ukraine. I very much wanted to stay behind,” he told the audience.

And it’s now a relief to be able to share the story with people.

“When I came back from Ukraine three years ago, I couldn’t really express myself,” said Spyke. “So being able to share this with people, and people being able to see everything that I went through, and everything that Aubrey, Andy and Denys are going through, is it’s a good feeling.”

Message

Aaron said: “We’re making a film, but we also deeply care about the message.”

Unknown Horizons was filmed in 2022, where are the people who are in it now? Aubrey, still lives in Slovakia, and is working for the Slovakian government. “Changing things from the inside,” said Spyke. Denys is still in Ukraine. And Andy has signed up to the Ukrainian army. “I’m actually waiting to hear back from Andy if I can actually join him on set front lines,” he said.

Something you believe in

When asked if he would cover Gaza, for Spyke it was an emphatic yes. “Find something that means something to you, and believe in it and stand up for it,” he said.

The lasting impact of the documentary for Thom is the lengths that Andy and Denys have had to go to try and cut through some of the red tape and ensure deliveries reach where they want them to reach.

For Spyke, it was the whole film. “I lived it,” he said. “The whole thing was a journey. It was a journey for me, and I’m sure it was a journey for all you watching it. What sticks out to me would be the entire damn thing.”

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