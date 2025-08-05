Since You Left | cool collaboration in hot Saff Juno music video

Since You Left is a breakup song written from someone with an anxious attachment style (me haha), and that hopeful but painful space after a split where they may still be a possibility of getting back together, writes Saff Juno.

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The music video was a fantastic opportunity, where my name was put forward by multiple students at the Exeter University to collaborate with Film Buddy and create a music video. The first date suggested clashed with a gig I had at nearby venue Bomba, so we settled for what we didn’t know would be the hottest day of the year, filming in 30 degree heat for the shoot!

I drew inspiration from Aurora’s music video for her song Giving In To The Love, and Sam from Novel Visuals was incredible at translating some of those shots to what you can see in our piece.

We filmed on the Exeter University campus, with a crew of about 15, including my very own hair, costume and makeup team – what a dream!

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The video is available on my Youtube video, with nearly 800 views and climbing!

*This is also part of my release for my debut EP, Escaped the Box, which will be out next Friday (15 August)

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