Grand Prix of Europe | Escapes announces free family screenings

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, continues its mission to celebrate the magic of independent cinema with its latest joyful release Grand Prix of Europe, a high-octane animated comedy packed with heart, humour and an all-star voice cast. With two exclusive screenings on Monday 4 August and Tuesday 5 August, ahead of general release, families across the UK are invited to buckle up for a fast-paced and unforgettable cinema adventure – entirely for free.

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Starring prominent British names such as Gemma Arterton, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Hayley Atwell, Lenny Henry and Rob Beckett, Grand Prix of Europe follows Edda, a young mouse with dreams of racing stardom. When a twist of fate puts her behind the wheel in the legendary Grand Prix of Europe – disguised as her idol – she must navigate wild challenges, rival racers and unexpected traps to prove that courage, friendship and believing in yourself can carry you across the finish line.

Filled with excitement, laugh-out-loud moments and a powerful message about chasing your dreams, Grand Prix of Europe is a heartful animation ideal for families. From mini motorheads to fans of feel-good storytelling, this fun-filled feature is the perfect way to kickstart a summer holiday to remember.

Releasing in the heart of the UK summer break, Grand Prix of Europe offers a high-energy, zero-cost afternoon out for families looking for something truly special. Whether you’re after big laughs, inspiring heroes or simply a great afternoon out, Escapes has your ticket – and it doesn’t cost a penny.

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Since its launch in February 2024, Escapes has brought over 115,000 people back to local cinemas with bold, conversation-starting films and free nationwide screenings. After hits like The Surfer with Nicolas Cage and the recent crowd-favourite Lollipop, the ride continues with Grand Prix of Europe – a film that puts pedal to the metal on fun and following your dreams.

Tickets for Grand Prix of Europe are FREE and available now at: https://escapes.cinematik.app/

Tickets for Grand Prix of Europe are FREE and available now at: https://escapes.cinematik.app/

Escapes confirmed locations

England

Alnwick, Ambleside, Ammanford, Barnstaple, Blackburn, Birmingham, Bodmin, Boston, Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Crouch, Bury St Edmunds, Catterick, Chester, Corby, Craigavon, Cromer, Croydon, Doncaster, Elland, Fakenham, Falmouth, Fishguard, Folkestone, Gainsborough, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Herne Bay, High Wycombe, Hull, Ilfracombe, Ipswich, Keighley, King’s Lynn, Kingsbridge, Leeds, London, Mablethorpe, Malvern, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newlyn, Nottingham, Okehampton, Oxford, Penrith, Penzance, Plymouth, Redcar, Redruth, Richmond, Romford, Sheffield, Skipton, Somerset, St Annes, St Austell, Stowmarket, Sunderland, Sutton, Torquay, Truro, Ulverston, Uttoxeter, Wigan, Woking, Woodhall Spa, Worksop

Scotland

Annan, Ayrshire, Bo’ness, Clydebank, Cumbernauld, Dumfries, Edinburgh, Galashiels, Glasgow, Greenock, Inverness, Kirkwall, Montrose, Stirling, Thurso

Wales

Aberystwyth, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot

Northern Ireland

Antrim, Bangor, Belfast, Banbridge, Carrickfergus, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Lisburn, Londonderry, Newry, Omagh

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