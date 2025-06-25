Loose Trucks | “teenage drug addiction and British skate culture”

Loose Trucks is a story about teenage drug addiction and skate culture that can only be set in Exmouth. Writer / director Zack Pike explains why and how the story called out to him.

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What can you tell us about Loose Trucks?

In its core, Loose Trucks is a coming-of-age story about teenage drug addiction and British skate culture. We want to tarnish the fun and thrilling reputation drug use upholds with young people and, as products of Gen Z ourselves, we believe have the best voice to do this. Instead of simply showing its effects, we want to give young people an option. Skateboarding. Growing up as a (pretty terrible) skater in Exmouth, I’ve had the chance to meet amazing people with amazing stories, all who agree that skateboarding changes lives, and we really want to uphold that idea, encouraging people to pick up a board and go for it.

In its deeper roots, Loose Trucks is about entrapment and non-compliance, encouraging young people to take those huge steps forward and choose change over repetition, to chase a dream and be proud of your journey.

Hullo...



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Loose Trucks is based in the South West – how do you think it will connect in the wider world?

British skate culture is on the rise as a whole, which is incredible, but since living in London, it’s insane how different the scene is from the South West. Down here it’s very chilled out and everyone seems to know everyone, allowing this rural aesthetic to drive its community. The age range in the South West feels far more varied, and this rural skate culture has never really been portrayed on screen before. This film feels hugely personal to me, and it feels like my most authentic piece of work because everything is written directly through nostalgia and I truly can’t wait to show the world how incredible the skate scene is down here.

How did you find your cast and what can you tell us about them?

Casting was a very long process, as there was an obvious thing to do from the get go – hire skateboarders to play skateboarders. It’s impossible to make any skate film without having a cast who understand the skate scene, and who have the ability and have the passion. We searched high and low for months, trying to figure out any way we could reach skateboarders who would be interested. We put the casting call everywhere we could and eventually made a TikTok casting call. Not only did the TikTok work and gain a ridiculous number of views, but it got us into contact with skaters from all over the country, some competing at professional levels, and now we can’t quite believe the level of talent we have on the film. If I had millions in budget, it would really take me some convincing to switch from the cast I’ve got on board. The non-skater characters are also really incredible actors and actresses. The level of passion and excitement from all of them to be on board is incredible and I truly believe they’re all going to absolutely destroy it.

You’ve been making films for a while now – this is your fourth – have you developed your own visual or directing style, and what look will Loose Trucks have?

In terms of horror/ thriller films, I’d say I have a very small style that has been expanding, but Loose Trucks is so drastically different in comparison, it’s hard to say. Loose Trucks is rooted in the Tarantino quote “make the film you wanna see, that doesn’t exist yet.” It’s very realist and tackles real world problems in a very grounded and emotional level, completely different to what I’ve done in the past. These social realist films are really something I’ve developed a passion for as years go by, and Loose Trucks feels like a first step in a directorial change from horror. Not to say I’ll never make a horror film again, but as of now, my passion is with realism and drama. The film will be shot in 4:3 and use a combination of MiniDv and cine cameras, creating a film for skaters, by skaters. We want to keep that raw skate film energy in montage sequences, like having a short skate film as a narrative point. As a whole expect a lot of sunset work, a lot of wide lenses and a lot of saturation.

You’ve been making films for a while now – this is your fourth – have you developed your own visual or directing style, and what look will Loose Trucks have?

Simply, the film visually and aesthetically is a reflection of my teenage years, so it only made sense to shoot in and around Exmouth. Going to the actual locations I have these fond memories and replicating that same feeling of freedom. It was one of the first decisions we made as we know the area so well and feel there’s no better place than where we grew up. Authentic and beautiful are two of the main goals of this film and if that’s not Exmouth, I don’t know what is.

How does Loose Trucks fit with your other films and the stories you want to tell?

As said before, Loose Trucks is almost a u turn on my past films. I had a strange almost epiphany around 10 months ago, where I felt like I had too much I wanted to say that simply couldn’t fit into horror. I’d worked on a Shane Meadows’ style film called Long Live Linslade (Dir. Jacob Perry and Joe Burren) and it felt so raw and so different, but I became obsessed with gritty realistic cinema. I love horror films with all my heart but as I’ve left my teenage years, I feel like I have messages and feelings I want to express more realistically, emotionally and grounded.

When and where can we see Loose Trucks?

Loose Trucks will be facing a humongous festival circuit upon completion so it’s not easy to say when the film will be available, I think right now, earliest would be around May 2026. In terms of where, who knows…

Thank you Zach, looking forward to it!

top image: Loose Trucks concept poster

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