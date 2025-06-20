Winners are in! | Cornwall Monologue Competition 2025

Monologues to make you laugh and cry showcased the talent from across Cornwall in the second edition of the Cornwall Monologue Competition.

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The brainchild of Cornwall based actor and swashbuckler Henry Austwick, the comp strives to offer a platform that provides a chance for local performers to showcase their onscreen talent.

Set up to promote on screen talent in Cornwall and sponsored by D&CFilm, the Cornwall Monologue Competition has now been running for 3 years. The competition is open to those over 18 whether they are professional or amateur performers.

The judges made their difficult decisions at the screening and awards event at The Poly in Falmouth.

Heidi Dorschler in Janet Susanna Helen Mayer in My Auntie Jane

Acting award winner Heidi Dorschler said: “Such a lovely festival. Really thoughtful awards. Great to see monologues up on the big screen and see them alongside others work. Received feedback in first year on my submission which was very helpful, and an award second year. Absolutely stoked.”

The winners of the Cornwall Monologue Competition 2025 are as follows:

Best Actor – Charlotte Blister in Redruth Market Day Americano Apocalypse

Best Actor – Heidi Dorschler in Janet

Best Cinematography – Redruth Market Day Americano Apocalypse, DOP- Adam Drake

Best Writer – Christabel Muir for Adulting for Beginners

Best Actor – Runner Up – Lydia Clark in Missed Your Shot

Best Actor – Runner Up – Susanna Helen Mayer in My Auntie Jane

Spoken Word/Poetry – Langley Howard in The Soil

In addition to the winners, the judges also wanted to recognise the following films with

Honourable Mentions:

The Horizon

Missed Your Shot

Where Hears Sprout Again.

The third edition of CMC is now open for entries for those who live in Cornwall or have done so in the last 12 month. More information about entry requirements, categories and awards can be found on the festivals FilmFreeway Page.

top image: Langley Howard in The Soil

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