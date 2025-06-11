SAFAR Film Festival | Arab Cinema odyssey in Plymouth

The SAFAR Film Festival, the UK’s largest celebration of Arab Cinema, is in Plymouth

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The festival is UK’s largest celebration of Arab Cinema, and runs from 11 to 28 June 2025.

Award-winning premieres from the recent international festival circuit will screen in this milestone Tenth Edition, with engrossing feature films, inspiring documentaries and enthralling classics, held across 10 cities and online, alongside a selection of shorts from new talent.

Passion, debate, reflection and shared histories

Tickets are now on sale, and attendees are encouraged to book tickets sooner rather than later for what will inevitably be another thought-provoking programme of 35 films – one that will inspire passion, debate, reflection and shared histories, as current political crises are given a platform and complemented by uplifting fantasies from the South West Asia and North Africa region, plus the international diaspora of creative voices from the region.

In Plymouth, audiences can enjoy two new award-winning fictions from Palestine and Egypt. A vital new documentary from Palestine is essential viewing.

Darkly humorous

Laila Abbas’s dark comedy Thank You for Banking With Us! (2024) is a sharp, darkly humorous tale of sisterhood from Palestine when estranged sisters reunite to claim their inheritance before the authorities discover their father’s death and award it to their brother.

The Tale of Daye’s Family is a unique and often hilarious testament to the power of music, hope, and the unbreakable bond of family over adversity. Daye, a teenage boy with Albinism, is a talented singer. The film follows the ups and downs of his journey across Egypt to take his place on a talent show called The Voice.

Until the Sea

The film will be preceded by short film Until the Sea, another film about hope, resistance, and finding a passion. It is about Plymouth-based charity Reclaim the Sea, which helps asylum seekers through water-based activities (this is not a part of the official SAFAR programme but an added extra for local audiences to mark Refugee Week).

A State of Passion documents the work of Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, a British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon working in Gaza under constant attack in hospital emergency rooms. Filmmakers Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi examine his dedication, resilience and the wider impact it has on his family. The screening will be introduced by Waleed Abdallah from Devon & Cornwall Refugee Support and the Give Back Project.

Thank You for Banking with Us! (15) Friday 13 June, 6pm

The Tale of Daye’s Family (12A) + Until the Sea Thursday 19 June, 5.30pm

A State of Passion (18) + Intro Thursday 26 June, 6pm

This year’s edition will also see SAFAR embark on new partnerships with a wide variety of national and international organisations and initiatives. The festival will also continue to support emerging Arab filmmakers in the UK by offering its annual Arab Film Development Workshop as part of its industry development strand, SAFAR Futures. Filmmakers can apply by open call now to participate in a highly collaborative weekend workshop led by SAFAR co-founder, educator and film director Saeed Taji Farouky.

More powerful, and more needed than ever

Amani Hassan, Programme Director, the Arab British Centre, said: “We’ve grown a lot since our first festival in 2012, but what remains unchanged is the core of SAFAR: a commitment to platforming, celebrating, and preserving the legacy of independent Arab Cinema. Cinema that is more powerful, and more needed than ever to show that the Arab world is so much more than the sum of its colonial injustices and imposed external framing.”

Celebrate

Rabih El-Khoury, SAFAR Film Festival Curator said: “The challenge this year was to be festive and celebrate 10 editions of SAFAR through a classic musical as an opener, a cine-concert and a masterclass with the Palestinian film icon Mohammad Bakri, but also respond to the urgent state of the Arab World today. We present this through screenings and conversations around Palestine, Syria, and Sudan and a special program around Lebanon’s civil war (1975-1990), 50 years after it has torn the country apart.”

Thank You for Banking with Us! (15) Friday 13 June, 6pm

Laila Abbas’s dark comedy Thank You for Banking With Us! (2024) is a sharp, darkly humorous tale of sisterhood from Palestine when estranged sisters reunite to claim their inheritance before the authorities discover their father’s death and award it to their brother.

The Tale of Daye’s Family (12A) + Until the Sea Thursday 19 June, 5.30pm

The Tale of Daye’s Family is a unique and often hilarious testament to the power of music, hope, and the unbreakable bond of family over adversity. Daye, a teenage boy with Albinism, is a talented singer. The film follows the ups and downs of his journey across Egypt to take his place on a talent show called The Voice. The film will be preceded by short film Until the Sea, another film about hope, resistance, and finding a passion.

A State of Passion (18) + Intro Thursday 26th June, 6pm

A State of Passion, documents the work of Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, a British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon working in Gaza under constant attack in hospital emergency rooms. Filmmakers Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi examine his dedication, resilience and the wider impact it has on his family. The screening will be introduced by Waleed Abdallah from Devon & Cornwall Refugee Support and the Give Back Project.

For more information of the full SAFAR programme and box office booking information, head to: SAFAR Film Festival 2025 and prepare to immerse yourself in this exciting and unique programme from 11-28 June 2025.

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