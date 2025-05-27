Against Your Nature | queer sci-fi short to film in Cornwall

Award-winning filmmaker Alessandro Magnabosco has launched a crowdfunding campaign for Against Your Nature, a queer sci-fi short film that probes compulsory state-mandated reproduction and internalised biphobia in the LGBTQ+ community.

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As reproductive rights face growing threats across the world and bisexuality remains widely misunderstood, Against Your Nature aims to amplify queer experiences both in front of and behind the camera.

Intimate journey

Set in Cornwall after a pandemic wipes out the majority of the world population, Against Your

Nature follows Sara, a lesbian woman, and Rachel, a bisexual woman, as they receive official notice that one of them must conceive with an assigned male partner to comply with new government regulations. Through their intimate journey of love, uncertainty and growing queer self-acceptance, the film explores how facing personal doubts about identity can challenge relationships—and ultimately bring partners closer together.

Pledges are open until 30 June. Backers will receive exclusive rewards, including tickets to the film premiere, behind-the-scenes access and special producer credits, as the project seeks to raise £5,000 on Greenlit by the funding deadline.

Falmouth and Truro

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Produced in collaboration with Falmouth University’s School of Film and Television and executive-produced by Paul Mulraney, principal photography will take place across Falmouth and Truro under the direction of Alessandro Magnabosco and co-producer Enrico Artuso, alongside a crew of established professionals, Falmouth students and recent graduates.

Insecurities

“As a bisexual man in a relationship with a gay man, I know these issues are widespread within the LGBTQ+ community, where bisexuality is too often misunderstood,” said writer director Alessandro Magnabosco. “With Against Your Nature, I hope to shed light on the insecurities I know well and show how, when properly addressed, they can strengthen a relationship rather than destroy it.”

Prince and Pilgrim Productions is a London-based film production company with a mission to be a driving force behind unique and emotionally resonant storytelling in the realms of science fiction and fantasy. Visit www.princeandpilgrim.co.uk.

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