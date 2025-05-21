The Lost Helm, a new fairytale short film from director Henry Austwick and produced by Swashbuckling Cornwall and Fat Pigeon Pictures, is starting its run on the festival circuit.

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Filmed over two days in late 2024 and early 2025 the film stars Primrose Bigwood and Tom Hayle as two medieval peasants who along with their trusty pack horse – Mr Little – stumble across something unusual on their way to market. A knight’s lost helmet! How did it get there? What does it mean? You shall have to watch the film to find out!

The original story for The Lost Helm was developed back before COVID with the plot, characters and style changing and developing over time. Finally, all things came together and, despite the wintery weather in December and January, the cameras rolled.

Luckly, the sun was shining as with mud squelching underfoot the film crew headed out to the beautiful location near Liskeard, Cornwall The Lost Helm is Tom Hayle’s first short film in a leading role co-staring alongside Primrose Bigwood one of the South Wests rising screen performers. The film also includes performances from Harry Dexter, Lauren Mooney and Mr Little.

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The film will now run on the festival circuit before being made available to watch online.

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