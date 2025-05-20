Burnt Offerings | “a short film with a strong, multi-layered older woman in it”

An idea for a story popped into my head, late November 2022, something that piqued my interest, says Deborah Cordon. So, I decided to write it and make it into a short film…

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I’d never made a film before – except as an actor. But I took on the roles of Writer, Producer, Locations Manager, Casting Director, Legalities Manager, Accountant, Health and Safety Intern, Director, and Actor, to make it happen, with a great cast and crew!

Burnt Offerings filmed in a day, on 24 November 2023 and edited in time, with no expectations, for the late 2024/25 festival circuit. It was a finalist at the RS Filmfest, Bristol, selected for Exeter Film Collective’s screening event and screened at the recent English Riviera Film Festival 10th Anniversary celebrations in May.

A friend, who came to ERFF’s screening event with me, was very enthusiastic about the event. Enjoyed it tremendously, she said. But later she asked: “Why on earth would people want to make short films in the first place? There’s no money in it, nowhere for short films to go and you had to finance it yourself. Was it worth it?”

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I’d never thought about it like that before…

Why did I spend two and a half years making it? Was it worth it?

Yes, it was.

As an older actress living in the South West, good roles, with the depth and complexity that belies our age and experience don’t come our way often, for lots of reasons. So, I wrote a short film with a strong, multi-layered older woman in it. That was worth it.

Making the film was a necessary creative outlet. Life as an Actor is hard sometimes, particularly in periods of “drought”. Keeping motivated and constantly ready to be at the beck and call of The Business can suck the life out of you if you let it. Working on the film gave me back a sense of purpose and control. So yes, making the film was well worth it.

The film was worth every penny. Paying people for their work in filmmaking is important to me. I had no funding so self-financing the project was the only way I could justify doing it. Only, I couldn’t afford to pay myself, which makes me smile (ruefully). Swings and roundabouts, swings and roundabouts.

I had a great crew who knew what they were doing from the outset and got the ball rolling while I got my nerves under control. My co-actors were generous and patient to the end. People I reached out to during the writing and production phase shared their knowledge and support with such generosity, too. Yes, it was worth it to be part of this wonderful filming community.

It was a huge learning curve. I know now that I can weather the challenges of making a film. I have lots more contacts and connections in the industry now, from a talented South-West base. I’ve had time to reflect on the process – what went well, what things I’d tweak next time. I like learning curves. Well worth it.

Having the opportunity for a film to be screened is a vital part of the process. A film needs an audience, not just for validation but for the opportunity to reflect, learn and connect. Film Festivals provide that function, as well as celebration. Yes, it’s well worth applying to, attending and supporting local film festivals.

Oh, and I made a film. Did I say that? It’s proof of experience and should help secure funding one day. Though my next one will probably be a completely independent, proof of concept film, filmed on a hand-held and/or mounted video camera, until I secure funding or pay my credit cards off… That might be worth it.

Oh, and lastly, it was worth it because I managed to battle through intermittent Imposter-Syndrome to finally celebrate that it was a job done well enough. I’m happy. Well worth it.

I even brought some mugs with my film poster printed on.

Finally…

The “So, what’s the film about?” question is always a difficult one.

A man and woman sitting at a table, negotiating eating Sunday Lunch?

Maybe, if life was that simple…

Burnt Offerings. A dark comedy. Out on YouTube soon. Over to you and out until next time.

Pay What You Can.

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