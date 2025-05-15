Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, continues its mission to champion independent cinema with a preview of a powerful new release. The next film to receive a spotlight through the initiative is the emotionally charged drama Lollipop, with free screenings taking place on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 June across more than 100 cinemas nationwide, ahead of its UK release on Friday 13 June.

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Directed with nuance and heart by Daisy-May Hudson for her first feature film debut, Lollipop has been praised by The Guardian as “Powerful… an impassioned, humane and urgently performed drama,” awarding it 4 stars.

The film stars Posy Sterling as Molly, a young mother recently released from prison who struggles with the bureaucracy of social services to regain custody of her children. Idil Ahmed plays Amina, Molly’s childhood friend and fellow single mother, who helps Molly navigate her challenges, while Terriann Cousins portrays Sylvie, Molly’s mother. As Molly reconnects with Amina, the two women form a deep bond that empowers them to reclaim control over their lives in the face of a system stacked against them. A story of resilience, sisterhood, and determination, Lollipop is a compelling exploration of second chances and unbreakable hope.



Escapes continues to shine a light on the cultural and emotional value of independent cinema, with screenings taking place at iconic venues in the South West and UK. Whether you’re keen for a post-work motion picture, looking for an inspiring evening out or eager to support indie storytelling, Lollipop is one of the year’s must-see movies, screened for free through the Escapes initiative.



Following past Escapes successes such as the new Nicolas Cage thriller The Surfer, the inspiring tale of The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan and the heartwarming family friendly film The Sloth Lane, Lollipop is poised to be another memorable addition – connecting audiences with authentic and powerful stories on the big screen.

Tickets for Lollipop are FREE and available now at: https://escapes.cinematik.app/

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Escapes confirmed locations



England

Ambleside, Barnstaple, Beverley, Birmingham, Bolton, Boston, Bridgwater, Bristol, Burgess Hill, Burnham-on-Crouch, Burnley, Bury St Edmunds, Catterick, Chester, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Corby, Croydon, Dereham, Doncaster, Fakenham, Falmouth, Fareham, Farnham, Folkestone, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Herne Bay, Hull, King’s Lynn, Littlehampton, London, Mablethorpe, Manchester, New Brighton, Newlyn, Nottingham, Penrith, Plymouth, Redruth, Rochdale, Romford, Sheffield, St Annes, St Austell, Sunderland, Truro, Uttoxeter, Wakefield, Whitley Bay, Widnes, Wigan, Wisbech, Woking, Woodhall Spa, Worksop, Wotton-under-Edge



Scotland

Bo’ness, Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Greenock, Inverness, Kirkwall, Montrose, Portree, Stirling



Wales

Aberystwyth, Ammanford, Barry, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot



Northern Ireland

Antrim, Banbridge, Bangor, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Craigavon, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Lisburn, Londonderry, Newry, Omagh

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