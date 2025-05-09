Hell Tor 2025 | Ghosts of My Life
This year Hell Tor will be running exclusive special short films before each of our features wherein a special celebrity guest will pick their favourite classic ghostly moments from film or TV and share why it has haunted them since their first encounter.
As soon as tickets go live in June, the Hell Tor team will share theirs online on Hell Tor feeds, but to hear the fears of our very special guests you’ll have to do more than join us in spirit in September.
HELL TOR – 26 – 28 Sep Exeter Phoenix
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