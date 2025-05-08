Transformation of Paignton Picture House begins

The long-anticipated transformation of the historic Paignton Picture House is now underway, marking a major milestone in reimagining one of the UK’s most cherished cinemas for the 21st century. This ambitious redevelopment has been made possible with support from Torbay Council, alongside generous contributions from Arts Council England, the Colwinston Trust, Historic England, The Pilgrim Trust, and a successful public fundraising appeal.

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Cllr Chris Lewis, Deputy Leader of Torbay Council and Cabinet Member for Place Development and Economic Growth, said: “The Paignton Picture House is an iconic building in the heart of the town centre. The partnership approach being taken ensures that together we can successfully bring the building back into active use to create a vibrant and community cultural hub.”

Julian Carnell of Paignton Picture House Trust said: “It’s fantastic news that, after years of effort, restoration of Paignton’s historic cinema has started. There’s a lot of work still to do, but this is a significant milestone on our way to the grand opening next year.”

A New Chapter for a Historic Cinema

Led by AOC Architecture and an expert design team, the Grade II* listed building is being sensitively reimagined and redeveloped to create a vibrant cultural destination – a home for film that also welcomes creative, educational, and community uses.

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The transformed auditorium will sit beneath the spectacular barrel-vaulted ceiling, with a newly constructed floor offering level access, improved sightlines, and upgraded seating across the stalls, balcony, and boxes. Original features including the marble mosaic floor, Arts and Crafts staircase, and stained-glass windows will be meticulously conserved, forming a welcoming new foyer on Torbay Road. Reinstated openings will introduce light and visual connection between old and new.

A carefully designed sandstone extension will complement the historic fabric of the building, housing a new lift and stairwell to ensure full accessibility to all floors – including a new second-floor studio for education and performance. Sustainability is at the heart of the redevelopment, with thermal upgrades, air source heat pumps, and rooftop solar panels reducing energy usage and generating clean electricity on site.

Planning Permission and Listed Building Consent were secured in July 2023, following the dedicated efforts of AOC Architecture and project partners – a crucial step that enabled the transformation to proceed.

The initial enabling works focused on critical structural repairs and the sensitive removal and preservation of original features. During this phase, the discovery of the cinema’s original 1914 screen configuration behind modern additions added another layer of historic richness to the project.

A Specialist Team for a Unique Heritage

Construction company Corbel, specialists in the conservation and adaptation of historic and listed buildings, is delivering the main phase of the redevelopment. Their experienced team is now on site, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern functionality to honour the building’s heritage while preparing it for a dynamic future. Completion is scheduled for summer 2026.

From Past to Future – A Rich Cultural Legacy

Founded in 1914, Paignton Picture House is one of Europe’s earliest purpose-built cinemas. Celebrated for its superior viewing experience and innovative design – including private boxes and pioneering ventilation – it quickly became a cultural beacon in Torbay. The cinema counted Agatha Christie among its regulars, who often watched films from her preferred seat in the balcony. Closed in 1999 and subsequently placed on Historic England’s “At Risk Register,” the current transformation represents a bold step toward a new era of community and cultural activity.

Led by a Passionate Charity

The Paignton Picture House Trust, established in 2013, is a registered charity dedicated to securing the building’s long-term future. Driven by an enthusiastic team of volunteers, the Trust’s vision is to create a vibrant venue offering a diverse programme of mainstream and independent film, live performance, educational opportunities, a café, and community events.

A Specialist Team for a Unique Heritage

Community support remains vital to the project’s success. The Trust invites everyone to stay connected by subscribing to its newsletter and exploring opportunities to volunteer. Roles include supporting The Projection Room community hub and the ‘Stories Under the Slates’ donation initiative.

For more information or to sign up, visit: www.paigntonpicturehouse.org

Donate – Help Complete the Picture

Our fundraising campaign continues – and every donation helps shape the future of Paignton Picture House.

Together, we can ensure this unique building reclaims its place as a centre of cultural life – a beacon of creativity and connection for generations to come.

For further information, visit www.paigntonpicturehouse.org.

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