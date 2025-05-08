The Salt Path | beautiful and challenging moments

Many people have taken to hiking along the Southwest coastline after Raynor Winn’s bestselling memoir The Salt Path, was published in 2018. Now, even more are due to witness the couple’s story on the big screen at the end of this month.

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Gala screening

The first ever public screening of The Salt Path premiered at the Lighthouse Cinema, Newquay, this Tuesday for its Southwest Gala Screening, in aid of PSPA. The film marks profound theatre director Marienne Elliott’s feature film debut, with stars Gillian Anderson and Jason Issacs portraying Raynor and Moth Winn.

Breathtaking

With a full auditorium excited for the film’s premiere, we were taken on a breathtaking journey along the Southwest coastline, alongside Ray and Moth. We relished in their moments of beauty and heavily felt for their moments of dismay. The film wonderfully provides a raw, genuine account of their 630-mile endeavour, and lets their achievement, in correlation with the challenges they faced, articulate itself.

Beautiful and challenging moments

With the screenplay adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Winn’s memoir follows her partner, Moth, and his diagnosis with Corticobasal Degeneration in 2013. Just days later they were forced to leave their home, and their lives behind. Therefore, the couple decided to trek the 630-mile path along the Southwest coastline with only a tent, limited resources, and £40 a week to survive. The film honestly depicts these beautiful and challenging moments, making this film a moving experience.

Powerful

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Alongside Raynor and Moth Winn, Marienne Elliott and producer Elizabeth Karlsen were all in attendance, to celebrate the film’s debut. The event’s ticket sales were donated to PSPA, the only UK charity which supports people living with PSP and CBD. Winn’s portrayal of the rare, neurodegenerative disorder is truly a powerful resource to educate audiences on the challenges people with the condition face.

I’d encourage everyone to find their old hiking shoes ready for the film’s release, as I’m sure many more will be inspired to witness the Southwest coastline for themselves, after Winn’s heartfelt retelling.

The Salt Path will be in cinemas from the 30 May.

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