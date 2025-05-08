Emerging talent wanted: More to Sea student film festival returns to Plymouth

Student filmmakers from across the South West and beyond are invited to submit work for the second annual More to Sea festival, a one-day celebration of emerging talent taking place on Thursday 12 June 2025 at Plymouth Arts Cinema, hosted by Arts University Plymouth.

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Part of the university’s commitment to platforming new voices and practice-led creative education, More to Sea is free to enter and open to sixth-formers, college students, undergraduates, and recent graduates (up to two years after graduation). All selected films will screen in a professional cinema environment, with separate award categories for Sixth Form/Pre-Degree, Undergraduate and Postgraduate entrants.

Open call: all genres, all screen formats welcome

Organisers are casting the net wide. Submissions are welcomed across all genres and formats, including narrative films, animation, documentaries, music videos, journalism, commercials, branded and short-form content, and any other moving image work created as part of your journey as a student media-maker.

“More to Sea is all about giving emerging filmmakers the space to experiment and be seen,” said Dr. Dom Deane, Lecturer in Film & Screen Arts at Arts University Plymouth.

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“We’re calling for work across all genres – narrative films, music videos, branded content, documentaries, experimental shorts – because our goal is to celebrate the full spectrum of student creativity. Whether you’re in sixth form or recently graduated, this is a chance to put your ideas on the big screen, connect with others who love film, and be part of a growing creative community in the South West.”

Submission deadline: 10am, Thursday 20 May 2025

There are no fees to enter or attend the event. However, tickets must be booked in advance to attend.

Submission checklist:

Films must be submitted as downloadable YouTube links

Include: film poster/thumbnail, end credits, and social/email contact info

Films should be complete and ready for screening, with appropriate use of sound, dialogue and music where relevant

Export specs: ProRes 422, 1920×1080, 48kHz, 25fps, 16:9

Normalised audio to -9.5db; include 1 second of black at start and end

Content must be cleared for public screening, including music rights

Teachers and lecturers are welcome to support student submissions or coordinate entries on behalf of students under 18. Arts University Plymouth reserves the right to edit and sequence films for screening purposes.

Apply now

It’s quick and easy to submit – just fill in the application form, include your link and poster, and you’re done. For any questions, email ddeane@aup.ac.uk or follow @aup_filmandscreenarts for updates.

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