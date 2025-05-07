Plymouth filmmaker behind YouTube sensations and global campaigns

24-year-old filmmaker and social media strategist Tom Bispham has already filmed in more than a dozen countries, worked with influencers followed by tens of millions, and delivered standout content for brands like JD Sports, Just Eat and Rascal Clothing, all building his career while dividing his time between a base in London and his family home in Wembury, just outside of Plymouth, Devon.

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A graduate of Arts University Plymouth, Tom is fast becoming one of the UK’s most in-demand social media content creators, known for scroll-stopping visuals that move at the speed of online culture. His portfolio spans global events like Match for Hope Qatar, MISFITS Boxing, and the British Basketball League at The O2 Arena, with footage captured in Mumbai, Nairobi, Ibiza, Doha, Saudi Arabia and more.

Within 12 months of graduating from Arts University Plymouth, he had already shot content for Glastonbury Festival, Tokyo World, Boardmasters, and Insomnia Fest, producing fast-cut, high-impact visuals that captured the scale and energy of major cultural moments.

“I’ve filmed everywhere from football stadiums in London to jungle villages in India. One day it’s a hotel shoot in Knightsbridge, the next I’m editing footage from a beach in the Maldives. I love how unpredictable it is.”

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Tom has created short-form video content with and for major streaming personalities including: IShowSpeed, a global YouTube phenomenon with over 37 million subscribers and 3.7 billion views; Chunkz, an entertainer, presenter and Sidemen collaborator with over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers and 2 million Instagram followers; Kristen Hanby, a prank star and musician whose videos have earned more than 3 billion views across Facebook and YouTube; Tyrique Hyde, a semi-pro footballer, Love Island finalist and content creator with a fast-growing social media presence; and Aitch, a chart-topping rapper and BRIT Award nominee with multiple Top 10 singles and a platinum-selling debut.

Many of the creators he films with are building their own brands and entertainment empires, with audiences in the tens of millions. “They move fast, so the content has to match,” says Tom. “The content has got to look cinematic in three seconds, or people scroll past. That’s the challenge and the fun of it.”

From South West roots to global reach

Tom grew up in Wembury, just outside Plymouth, and first picked up a camera as a teenager filming local surf and seascapes. Choosing creativity over convention, he studied an Extended Diploma in Filmmaking & Media Production at Arts University Plymouth instead of taking A-Levels, and then progressed to BA (Hons) Digital Media Production (now BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts), graduating in 2022.

“The kit at Arts University Plymouth was unreal. I’d borrow new cameras and lenses each week from the Equipment Resource Centre and try out something different every time. I loved being hands-on, and the staff always encouraged me to just keep experimenting.”

Tom now splits his time between London and Plymouth, though he’s just as likely to be found in a departure lounge, heading off to shoots in places like Greece, the Maldives, the USA, or India.

Breakthrough moments

While studying, Tom began filming at Plymouth nightclubs like Pryzm and The Depo, work that quickly led to gigs with visiting DJs and touring artists. One of his earliest collaborations was with Tom Zanetti, the Leeds-based DJ and rapper, who invited Tom on the road to document a summer of shows across Ibiza, Tenerife, and beyond.

“I started by saying yes to nightclub shoots for fun,” Tom said, “so that by the time I graduated, I was being invited to fly out and create work with artists and brands. Arts University Plymouth supported all of that. I had access to pro equipment every week and lecturers who encouraged me to keep building my portfolio.”

Since then, Tom’s worked with various high profile brands and public figures. He’s filmed in Mumbai’s Taj SantaCruz Hotel, documented wildlife in Nairobi National Park, shot content in the home of Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, and captured tribal life in Nagaland, building a global body of work that blends creative speed with increasing narrative ambition.

In early 2024, Tom joined Ashley Cain’s 90-day Ultraman charity challenge, filming across the UK as Cain ran, cycled and kayaked nearly 3,000 miles in memory of his daughter Azaylia. “It was emotional, raw, real, and very different to some of the hype and energy I’m used to,” says Tom. “But so worthwhile.”

What’s next?

Later this spring, Tom will travel across Australia and Asia with a DJ client, filming at nightlife and festival locations across the region. An upcoming shoot in Saudi Arabia will see Tom join a viral YouTuber attempting to meet one of the most famous footballers on the planet, a global sports icon with a fanbase in the billions

Tom is preparing to shoot a feature with a famous world record holder in Turkey, and continuing his work with The Capital Hotel in Knightsbridge, creating brand visuals for Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown’s newest restaurant launch. His portfolio also includes polished brand and event films for London’s Capital Hotel and the Residential Development Agents Society (RDAS), whose 30th anniversary dinner brought together leading names in property development to raise thousands for charity.

Increasingly, Tom is stepping beyond camera work into creative direction and content strategy, shaping campaigns from concept to delivery. While still in early development, he’s also laying the foundations for Bolt Media, a creative agency that will formalise some of his working partnerships and offer production support for viral campaigns, brand launches and social media-first storytelling.

Staying connected to Plymouth

Despite his global work, Tom remains deeply connected to the South West. He regularly returns to Wembury and hopes to collaborate with Arts University Plymouth again soon.

“I’m making plans to come back to Plymouth and run something hands-on with the students. Show them the kind of kit I use now, get out and film something together. Arts University Plymouth gave me that freedom and energy to build a career I love, and I’d be proud to help someone else take that first step.”

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