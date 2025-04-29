Shalborne | “There are undertones of me wanting to take responsibility for my destiny”

“I needed to take control of my destiny,” says writer, director, producer and star of Shalborne, Caroline Corrie, about the film. It’s a desire that is fittingly shared by Helen Bartlett, the main character played by Caroline in the story set in 1905, reflecting a society that was once facing revolutionary change while embracing stultifying tradition.

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A decline of tradition

The starting point of the story for Caroline was the 1905 Bloody Sunday Massacre in Saint Petersburg, “a pivotal moment in the modernisation of Europe and the decline of traditional and patriarchal institutions,” she says.

But on a more personal level, the story grew out of an ‘accumulation of frustration’. Caroline trained as an actor and after leaving drama school had been with her agent for 10 years, but she just felt out of control all the time.

“All actors feel it,” she tells D&CFilm. “You’re so disconnected, and you’re completely reliant on someone in the middle to put you forward for roles.”

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With a theatre background, Caroline initially considered making a play, but with the prospect of writing, rehearsing and hiring a theatre for something that would be, well, ephemeral, she quickly decided to go the route of a screenplay.

“It needs to be a film, and it needs to be there for eternity so that I can keep rolling it out and saying, ‘Look what I did’,” she says.

Clear idea

With nothing other than herself – she’d be playing the lead, obviously – and a very clear idea of what she was going to write, she commenced, knowing what was achievable with a small cast and a bundleful of commitment. But as a filmmaking newbie, she probably didn’t think she’d end up covering every aspect of movie-making roster, including costume-making and location scouting, and even some she didn’t realise existed.

In terms of location, she focused on what’s available for a film set in Devon, capturing the rugged beauty and filming outside with natural light, leaning into that Edwardian aesthetic of the story itself.

“I thought about Dartmoor,” she says. “The scene that I started with was a woman with a cart on Dartmoor.” Of course, the cost of using the public land was prohibitive, even for a Devon resident with a low-impact indie film, often just her and a cameraman. So, she looked to private landowners and, with a little digging, found some who were wonderfully supportive and amenable.

“That was lovely,” says Caroline of finding support, and it was the start of a process that repeated itself. Institutions would quote high costs with no flexibility for an independent filmmaker, and then she’d find private landlords who were generous.

Autobiographical

Retrospectively, the story feels quite autobiographical, Caroline explains.

“It’s a woman frustrated with her situation who takes action against that and finds all sorts of challenges along the way,” she says. “There are undertones there of me wanting to take responsibility for my destiny. And that’s what my main protagonist is doing. She’s saying, I’m fed up with being under the control of this man, or this institution, and being reliant on somebody else to make me happy and fulfilled.”

How much has changed?

It makes you wonder how much has changed in these 120 years. And it has sparked another idea for Caroline.

Ellie Piercy (left) and Caroline Corrie (right) on set on Dartmoor.

“I thought it would be really interesting to write a film about a woman in every decade of the 20th century, and explore what it is to be a woman, not in an overtly feminist way, but just to see. I don’t think a lot has changed,” she says. Some of that is down to having children. “There’s definitely an element of self-sacrifice in being a mother, but once they get older, it’s actually a reasonably short period of time when you’re completely consumed with childcare.”

Caroline’s own children grew up during the production of the film, with costumes being made on the kitchen table, or props being created, and if she or her husband (he was on every shoot) were away together for the weekend, the children knew where they were.

Anything is possible

“I’d come back, particularly if we’d been on Dartmoor, and I’d just be completely exhausted because I’d been in a corset and little leather boots pushing a cart in the freezing cold. My feet would be sore, and they’d come and massage my feet,” says Caroline. The children have grown up with filmmaking and “with the idea that anything is possible if you think big enough and think crazy enough – it’s been a good thing for all of us.”

“Discovering myself as a director was really thrilling” Caroline Corrie

Caroline principally came to the role as an actor, and the process was joyous. Even with all the extra responsibilities, she was able to dive into that part of the process with all the creative muscle memory of a trained professional.

That said: “Discovering myself as a director was really thrilling,” says Caroline. “I always used to say I couldn’t direct because I feel directors have to be so diplomatic and they essentially facilitate a space for creativity. And I always thought that I would want to push it too much. But actually, I really enjoyed being in that place of just facilitating the moment.”

That transition into a director was reflected in the amazing thrill of a whole film schooling. Info about cameras, lenses and light came from the amazing DOP Simon Niblett, who was key in assembling the crew.

“And I didn’t know how to structure scenes visually,” says Caroline. “And then oh, my goodness, the editing.”

Caroline worked with editor Ana Mlynarska. “She never cut anything without me there. That whole process of assembling scenes in an aesthetically pleasing way was great to learn.”

Sound and sound design was another element that Caroline dived into.

“I also worked very closely and thoughtfully with the composer,” says Caroline. “So we knew every sound – literally every bird song in relation to a note, or a little bit of music with the sea. And I loved the science of that, which was also a new discovery.”

Colour grading was also part of the new language she was learning.

“I had to learn for each stage of the post-production,” says Caroline. “I’ve evolved massively as an artist. I probably have increased in confidence. To start with, if you try to speak to anyone in the industry as an actor, they just shut the door. And I’ve had people physically turn their backs on me at drinks parties. Then, as soon as you start contacting people as a film director or producer, they’re so happy to chat to you, which is really interesting. That’s definitely restored my confidence in myself as an artist.”

Shalborne is at the Totnes Cinema, Monday 16 June, 7.30pm.

Watch the trailer, and catch the latest news and screening info on the Shalborne site.

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