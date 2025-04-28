The Big Picture | Bristol Megascreen revived by the people

Civility demands we don’t mention the elephant in the room. But amnesiac cultural civility was turned on its head and a community resource built when a creative punk ethos unearthed the much-heralded Bristol IMAX, which had somehow got obviously lost then refound, re-imagined and reborn. A story told in Arthur Cauty’s feature doc, The Big Picture.

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The Big Picture will launch the Forbidden Worlds Film Festival in the city this year.

The film uncovers the untold story of the Bristol IMAX, a state-of-the-art cinema deserted in the heart of the city for over a decade.

“The moment I learned about the Bristol IMAX, I thought, ‘This would make a really cool film’,” said Arthur.

A symbol of the future

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Once a symbol of the future, it now serves as the epicentre of a grassroots community cinema movement driven by DIY culture and punk ethos – now known as Bristol Megascreen.

“Just the fact that it had remained intact but also weirdly completely forgotten, right in the middle of a city with such a thriving film scene—I thought was crazy,” said Arthur.

Reclaimed

“But what really grabbed me was the story of the people reclaiming the cinema. It wasn’t demolished, it wasn’t taken over by some corporation—it was revived as a community space. That was really exciting to see.”

Watery giants

Fittingly for a cinema that was hidden in an aquarium, the World Premiere of The Big Picture opens this year’s Forbidden Worlds Film Festival, which has a theme of big things languishing in watery worlds before coming up for air.

The Big Picture World Premiere is on 28 May, at Bristol Megascreen (the former IMAX). Tickets and festival passes available here

top image: Forbidden Worlds Film Festival. Courtesy of Arthur Cauty

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