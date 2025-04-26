Saddle Up for the Screen: learn to work with horses in film and TV

Horses are more than just props; they’re performers with their own rhythms and personalities. That’s why Swashbuckling Cornwall and Polmartin Riding School have organised a unique halfday workshop: Working with Horses on Screen.

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This immersive experience is designed for film and television professionals eager to understand

the intricacies of working alongside equine co-stars.

This workshop offers participants the chance to:

Gain insights into the roles of horse masters, stunt riders, and actors.

Understand the legal, logistical, and health & safety considerations of filming with

horses.

horses. Learn industry jargon, essential tips, and common pitfalls.

Witness live demonstrations of horses in action on set.

Learn under the guidance of head instructor Jane Jebwab whose credits as a horse master on

productions from short films, TV shows to major Bollywood movies.

Spaces are limited so get in touch asap to book a spot!

Who is it for: Filmmakers, Directors, Producers, DOPs, Camera Operators, Gaffers, Sound

Recordist, Photographers, any crew who might find themselves working around horses.

Note

You will not be riding horses on the day.

If you are allergic to horses or hay this might not be for you!

Please do not bring expensive camera equipment.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated. Working with Horses on Screen is on Weds 7 May, from 10am to 2pm (approx). at Polmartin Riding Stables, Polmartin Farm Nr, Herodsfoot, Liskeard PL14 4RE Cost £35. Booking via email: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com

images courtesy of Polmartin Riding School

Pay What You Can.

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