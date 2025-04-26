Saddle Up for the Screen: learn to work with horses in film and TV
Horses are more than just props; they’re performers with their own rhythms and personalities. That’s why Swashbuckling Cornwall and Polmartin Riding School have organised a unique halfday workshop: Working with Horses on Screen.
This immersive experience is designed for film and television professionals eager to understand
the intricacies of working alongside equine co-stars.
This workshop offers participants the chance to:
- Gain insights into the roles of horse masters, stunt riders, and actors.
- Understand the legal, logistical, and health & safety considerations of filming with
horses.
- Learn industry jargon, essential tips, and common pitfalls.
- Witness live demonstrations of horses in action on set.
Learn under the guidance of head instructor Jane Jebwab whose credits as a horse master on
productions from short films, TV shows to major Bollywood movies.
Spaces are limited so get in touch asap to book a spot!
Who is it for: Filmmakers, Directors, Producers, DOPs, Camera Operators, Gaffers, Sound
Recordist, Photographers, any crew who might find themselves working around horses.
Note
- You will not be riding horses on the day.
- If you are allergic to horses or hay this might not be for you!
- Please do not bring expensive camera equipment.
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Working with Horses on Screen is on Weds 7 May, from 10am to 2pm (approx). at Polmartin Riding Stables, Polmartin Farm Nr, Herodsfoot, Liskeard PL14 4RE
Cost £35. Booking via email: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com
images courtesy of Polmartin Riding School
Pay What You Can.
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