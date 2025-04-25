Hell Tor | Tracey Norman examines the ghostly legend of Lady Howard
“My ladye’s coach hath nodding plumes, The driver hath no head; My ladye is an ashen white, As one that long is dead.”
Tracey will be giving a talk about the famed ghostly legend of Lady Howard, examining the myths and the misconceptions.
The Hell Tor Festival returns to the Exeter Phoenix on the 26 – 28 September. Tickets will go on sale in June
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