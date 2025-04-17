Hell Tor special guest announcement | Peter Laws

Peter Laws is an author, journalist, film critic, and public speaker. He writes the Matt Hunter crime fiction series and hosts Into the Fog with Peter Laws, a YouTube storytelling channel that explores spooky and sometimes downright scary true stories.

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He is also the creator of the utterly unique cult podcast, Creepy Cove Community Church, which offers complete and immersive church services broadcast from a mysterious fishing town.

Before his creative career, Peter was an ordained Reverend with a fascination for the macabre. He is the former lead writer and host of the popular Frightful podcast.​

He also writes a monthly column for the print magazine The Fortean Times.​

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His acclaimed non-fiction book The Frighteners seeks to explain (and defend) why humans have a morbid streak.

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