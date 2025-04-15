The Surfer | free screenings of Nicolas Cage thriller ahead of its official release date

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery Funding, continues its mission to bring independent cinema to audiences across the UK with its next major screening event over two dates in April. Following the success of previous free screenings, Escapes is excited to announce The Surfer, starring Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage, as its highly anticipated next film, with free previews available nationwide ahead of its official release in the UK (UK release date 09.05.25).

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Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, The Surfer tells the gripping story of a man who returns to the sun-drenched beach of his childhood, hoping to share the joy of surfing with his son. However, his visit takes a dark turn when he is confronted and humiliated by a group of powerful locals. As tensions rise with the searing heat of the summer, he is drawn into an escalating conflict that will push him to the very edge.

Featuring an intense lead performance by Nicolas Cage, alongside Julian McMahon as the formidable antagonist, The Surfer is a psychological thriller packed with sun, surf, and suspense.

Escapes is shining a spotlight on the charm and uniqueness of independent cinema, and has provided over 110,000 free cinema tickets across the UK since it launched in February 2024. Escapes will be screening The Surfer at over 100 cinemas nationwide on both Monday 28 April and Tuesday 29 April. Whether you’re looking to share a memorable experience with loved ones or simply enjoy a feel-good film, this screening promises to be a fantastic evening of entertainment, celebrating the magic of independent films and cinemas across the UK.

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With past successful screenings including heartwarming dramedy The Penguin Lessons with Steve Coogan, family friendly favourite The Sloth Lane, and inspiring biopic Mr Burton, Escapes continues to spotlight the power of independent storytelling. Whether you’re a longtime Nicolas Cage fan or simply looking for an unforgettable night at the movies, this screening promises to be an electrifying cinematic event.

Tickets for The Surfer are FREE and available now at: https://escapes.cinematik.app/

Escapes confirmed locations

England

Acton, Ambleside, Barnstaple, Battersea, Bethnal Green, Birmingham, Blackburn, Bodmin, Bolton, Borehamwood, Boston, Bridgwater, Bristol, Burnham On Crouch, Burnley, Bury St Edmunds, Burgess Hill, Catterick, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Coleford, Corby, Croydon, Doncaster, East Dereham, East Finchley, East Riding, Elland, Fakenham, Fareham, Farnham, Folkestone, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Hayes, Helston, Herne Bay, High Wycombe, Hull, Ilfracombe, Ipswich, King’s Lynn, Kingsbridge, Leeds, London, Louth, Lytham St Annes, Mablethorpe, Malvern, Manchester, Mile End, Morecambe, New Brighton, Nottingham, Okehampton, Penrith, Plymouth, Redcar, Richmond, Rochdale, Romford, Sheffield, St Austell, St Ives, Stowmarket, Sunderland, Sutton, Tiverton, Torquay, Truro, Ulverston, Uttoxeter, Wakefield, Wellington, Weston-Super-Mare, Weymouth, Whitley Bay, Widnes, Wisbech, Woking, Woodhall Spa, Workington, Worthing, Wotton, Worksop

Scotland

Aberfeldy, Annan, Ayr, Bo’ness, Clydebank, Cumbernauld, Dumfries, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Greenock, Kirkwall, Montrose, Portree, Stirling, Thurso

Wales

Aberystwyth, Barry, Brynamman, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot, Prestatyn

Northern Ireland

Derry, Dundonald, Newry, Omagh

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