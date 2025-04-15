Mirror | Caneshia Voisey shares a fractured reality in her new thriller

Caneshia Voisey takes a look at a fracturing reality in the dark in new thriller Mirror. She reflects on fear, the delicate art of lighting, and Romeo with a ‘blood’ filled condom

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Mirror is your new thriller, what can you tell us about the film?

Mirror follows Athena, a woman whose reality begins to fracture as horrifying visions emerge from an antique mirror she brings into her home.

Mirror, is a short film that gives a throwback to a trashy VHS horror of the 80s and 90s vibe…

Nicholas De Jasay as Ezra in Mirror. Courtesy of Jim Elton.

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What are the similarities or differences to your previous film KillCon? And has KillCon informed the way you approach Mirror?

This project still leans into the horror/thriller genre, but with less comedy and more of a deliberately dramatic, ‘oh shit’ kind of energy – cheesy in the best way. Working on KillCon taught me a lot, especially about the production process, the value of having backup plans (for your backup plans), and the importance of finding the right collaborators. I came into Mirror with more confidence and a better understanding that I don’t have to take everything on by myself.

Caneshia Voisey as Athena in Mirror. Courtesy of Jim Elton.

Mirror is based on your story Haunted Mirror, developed by yourself and Justin Carter. What was it like working up your own story to a script, how did going through the transformation feel?

The idea of a haunted mirror came from a personal place – growing up, I was genuinely terrified of mirrors. I often thought I saw faces or strange shapes in them, especially at night, and for a long time, I couldn’t look into a mirror when I was alone. It wasn’t until I started doing mirror work and positive affirmations that I began to overcome that fear. Reflecting on that experience, I realized how relatable that fear could be, especially in the context of horror. I shared the concept with Justin Carter, who co-wrote the new script and also directed Mirror – Justin is someone whose judgment I really trust, especially as I’m still new to scriptwriting and producing. With his experience and encouragement, I worked to improve the script and push the project forward.

You were in KillCon. Do you have a role in Mirror and if so, what can you say about the character?

In Mirror, I play Athena – a completely ordinary woman just living her life. There’s nothing extraordinary about her, and that’s what makes her journey all the more disturbing. She’s kind, hardworking, and has a love for vintage and antique pieces – one of which, an old mirror, ends up turning her world upside down.

Director Justin Carter reflecting on a shot in Mirror. Courtesy of Jim Elton.

Tell us about the rest of the cast and crew. Is there a mix of new and familiar faces?

We have a mix of both new and familiar faces. We’re excited to introduce three new cast members: Nicholas De Jasay, who plays Ezra, the second lead and Athena’s husband. Ezra becomes increasingly concerned about Athena’s growing obsession with the mirror. Stuart Partridge and Daniel Gilderthorp also join the cast, portraying a detective and a police officer.

As for the familiar faces, I’m lucky to work with a core team that I’ve collaborated with on previous projects (Ludy’s Ladies, Forlorn Figure and Wild Wild West) to name a few.

Justin Carter, who not only directed Mirror but also took on roles as our cinematographer and editor; Isabella Esposito, who contributed as the art director; Sam McLoughlin, who handled sound and Jim Elton, our behind-the-scenes photographer. We’ve built a strong, well-oiled team, and we’re all eager to continue making great work together in the future.

(left to right) Sam McLoughlin, Caneshia Voisey and Justin Carter on set of Mirror. Courtesy of Jim Elton.

How was filming – how many days, where was it and what, if any, challenges did you overcome?

Filming took just two days in total, and much like KillCon, we shot some of it at my house. While KillCon took place in my living room, this time we transformed my bedroom into the set. It was both fun and challenging – especially with so many people squeezed into such a small space, but we made it work.

The biggest challenge – angling the mirror just right so it didn’t reflect everything and everyone in the room. We also had to make sure people were positioned perfectly to allow for frame splitting in post-production. And then, of course, there was the delicate art of lighting – enough to make sure viewers could see what’s happening, but just enough to make sure they still believe it’s nighttime.

The most interesting part – filling a condom with fake blood and attaching it to a mannequin, cutting a hole to make the stabbing and blood spurting look realistic. It was… definitely an experience.

Fun fact: The mannequin we used in Mirror also made an appearance in KillCon during the bag dragging scenes and was a stunt prop in another filmmakers short film not long after that.

We’ve officially named him Romeo, and he’s become a bit of a stunt prop legend – he’s got more screen credits than some actors. Not bad for an armless mannequin filled with fake blood. Talk about living the dream!

When and where can we expect to see Mirror?

Mirror is now out of post-production and is ready to watch on YouTube.

Thank you!

Top image: Caneshia Voisey in Mirror. Courtesy of Jim Elton

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