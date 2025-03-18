Homegrown Shorts | welcoming and wonderful indie film vibe

Homegrown Shorts is well known for their great films and welcoming vibe.

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This year they are taking things up a notch with two separate programmes of shorts, one for documentary and one for narrative fiction.

As well as a Q&A on Making Your First Documentary with Matt Jarvis, Nathan Powles, James Harris and Annie Menter from Afrika Eye film festival.



They are also being joined by Bex Phillips who’ll be talking through the production diaries of her indie feature The Medusa Box, going through how they got schedule and budget together, how to write creatively and efficiently for the resources you have, and more.

Homegrown Shorts | Curzon Cinema & Arts

Clevedon, Sat 22 Mar, 2.30pm Tickets are on sale via the Curzon Clevedon website.

** As ever 50% of the ticket price also goes straight back to the filmmakers, making them (we think) the only film festival in the UK that pays filmmakers, and not the other way around. **

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