Filmmakers Plymouth Social | motivation, encouragement, opportunities

Getting together to share ideas, talk about your work and find common solutions is inspiring. Community filmmaker Jess Scott tells us who should attend the Filmmakers Plymouth Social, what it’s about and why you should get along

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What is the Filmmakers Plymouth Social all about and who’s invited?

Filmmakers! Whether that is artists, film students, documentary filmmakers or people ten years into large feature productions. FPS is all about getting filmmakers together and talking about their work and learning from each other.

Why is it good to meet up?

Meeting up with other filmmakers is a great way to find motivation and encouragement. Whether that is figuring out a tricky bit of an edit, or finding out about different opportunities. Since moving back to Plymouth I was shocked by the amount of filmmakers that were doing similar things to me. By simply feeling like I wasn’t alone, I was able to connect with some really talented people.

What do you hope to achieve from the socials?

My hope is that FPS will become its own community, also highlighting the film and TV industry that already exists in the South West.

Is it open to people from outside Plymouth and will they be regular events?

Yep, anyone is welcome whether they are from Plymouth or not. I know a few people are already planning to journey across the river to attend. There will be monthly socials (aiming for the last Thursday of the month) with extra spin off masterclasses and events in the future.

A bit about you: what’s your background and why did you decide to set up the socials?

I was born and grew up in Plymouth. Then moved back in 2022 after studying FIlmmaking BA at Aberystwyth University. Where I developed an interest in the community impact film can have. I spent six months without touching a camera, and it wasn’t until meeting other filmmakers and hearing about others’ work that I started making films again. I began a studio practice as an artist filmmaker, and in summer 2024 joined Fotonow CIC as their Community Filmmaker.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers and those attached to and interested in film to get together. What should they bring and where can they find out more?

All people need to bring is themselves. Future events there will also be the opportunity to share works in progress. For more information, they can visit Fotonow.org/FPS, which will be updated regularly, or follow Fotonow CIC on Instagram and Eventbrite.

When is the next one?

Planning for the second social to take place at Everyman Cinema on Thursday 24 April. Awaiting confirmation when they have their screening schedule finalised.

Thank you, Jess

FPS Filmmakers Plymouth Social Thursday 27 March. Book your spot

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