The lure of the surreal, suspenseful, and dark | Isabella Esposito

Isabella Esposito has dived into all aspects of filmmaking, with a number of roles and films under her belt. She tells us her favourite part of the creative process and what she’s working on now…

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You haven’t been making films long, but it feels like you’ve really made a splash. How would you describe the experience so far?

I’ve been really lucky to meet and work with lovely and talented people, so I have learnt a lot from them!

It’s been incredibly challenging at times but even more rewarding.

What got you into filmmaking?

I originally wanted to be an actor, but while talking through story ideas, I was encouraged to write a script and enter it for a commission. I didn’t end up getting the commission, but we made it anyway with what we had, and I couldn’t be happier with the results so far. Wearing a lot of hats for this film made me realise that I love every aspect of filmmaking (yes, even the paperwork!).

You act, you write, you direct, you design posters, and you make costumes. What’s your favourite part of the creative process and where do you get your creative energy and inspiration from?

I listen to a lot of different music. When I’m working on something, I will listen to music that matches the feel or vibe of the material.

My favourite part of the process is actually the trial and error. Of course, it’s nice to get it right the first time, but I really like working with notes and making alterations to what I’m working on. I like stepping back and seeing how the work has progressed and changed.

Isabella Esposito behind the scenes of Ludy’s Ladies. Courtesy of Jim Elton

You’ve put a call out asking actors what their dream role is. What would be yours?

I love characters that are not what they seem. I’d love to play a character that is hiding behind a facade, and I’d love to show that mask crumbling away as the story goes on. So anything surreal, suspenseful, and dark with elements of comedy, such as The Boys.

What are some of the stand-out moments in your filmmaking so far?

So far, the best moments have been getting approval from a tricky location, planning costume, and set design for a 1950s comedy short (Ludy’s Ladies, currently at 15k views on Youtube) and nailing a risky one-take scene of angrily smashing a laptop! (No working laptops were harmed, the laptop was already broken.)

What’s next and where can we see your films?

I’ve been working on a film called The Breakwater with Sam McLoughlin, Justin Carter, Rory Wilton, and Jim Elton. We finished filming yesterday and have one more day to go! Sam and I are also writing a short, with which we are currently in the process of applying for commissions. Fingers crossed!

We upload to YouTube as well as entering into select festivals with plans to broaden our reach to other creatives to collaborate with. You can watch my latest Ludy’s Ladies through the link in my Instagram bio!

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjuVHOX5mB0[/embedyt]



Isabella Esposito Instagram

Top image: behind the scenes of Ludy’s Ladies. Courtesy of Jim Elton

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