Celebrate International Women’s Day at Vue Torbay with these inspiring stories

Saturday 8 March marks International Women’s Day (IWD) and to celebrate Vue Torbay is set to screen six inspiring big screen stories – both past and present – created by and starring incredible women.

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Coinciding with the annual celebration, award-winning legal drama Erin Brockovich will return to the big screen to mark its 25th anniversary. Starring Julia Roberts, who won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for the role, this empowering tale follows the true story of an unemployed single mother who becomes a legal assistant and takes on a California power company accused of polluting a city’s water supply.

Also arriving at Vue for IWD is a look at one of the UK’s most iconic models, Twiggy. Directed by Sadie Frost, the documentary explores the upbringing, career, relationships and everything else that made the fashion superstar the woman she is today. This is the first time that Twiggy has every told her life’s story first-hand and features contributions from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Joanna Lumley, Dustin Hoffman and Paul McCartney.

Recent big screen hits Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and the award-winning horror hit The Substance will both be showing over the weekend too.

Rachel Bland, Senior Screen Content Manager at Vue, said: “Vue prides itself on showcasing a diverse range of content on the big screen and we champion film created and starring inspiring women every day of the year. We’re pleased to be shining a light on these incredible stories for International Women’s Day.”

Tickets can be booked online from just £4.99 at selected venues. To find out more visit myvue.com.

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