Screams By The Sea | a kaleidoscope of indie cinema

Screams By The Sea invites horror and genre fans to Bournemouth to experience award-winning independent cinema on the 29 March.

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The festival is held over one day at Pavilion Dance South West. The main stage will show 5 feature films, a short film selection, script pitches, and an awards ceremony.

Industry talks, workshops and Q&As

The festival has also organised a slew of industry talks, workshops and Q&As in their Industry Hub. Screams By The Sea is a sponsored member of Film Hub South West which operates under the BFI FAN Network.

“You must see what we’ve curated this year – a kaleidoscope of the most exciting independent cinema currently on the big screen. It’s not to be missed,” festival director Radi Nikolov told D&CFilm.

Audience choice

The day is packed with a full programme of films. Guests will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the Audience Choice Award that will be awarded at the end of the festival.

Competition

A highlight is the competition. Four shortlisted writers will pitch their films to a jury of accomplished screenwriters and filmmakers. The winning script will be produced by Silent D Pictures with a generous budget of up to £200K, the writer will receive a fee for their script, and will be offered a contract for the production. The film will enjoy a theatrical release in Indonesia, with further release in the Southeast Asia territories, and a limited theatrical release in the United Kingdom. World release to follow afterwards. The winner will be announced on the day.

Student discount

The organisers are tempting students interested in film and TV with a 10% student discount. For more information, visit the Screams By The Sea website.

Programme

Scarlet Blue

Alter, in her 40s, suffers from a profound ailment that is eating her inside out. After attempting suicide, she is consulting her therapist Léandro Lecreulx, a specialist in hypnosis, who connects her to her most buried terrifying fears. Léandro is developing unique methods to help his patients deal with their childhood trauma. The days pass to the rhythm of nightmares and hypnosis sessions. Alter goes back further and further into her past, until the devastating moment that changed everything. Her life is turned upside down as she discovers that her loving and protective mother has always hidden a secret from her.

Suicide for Beginners

Writing the perfect suicide note isn’t easy. Murdering a garage full of people is also pretty hard. But getting your victims to like you while you kill them, that’s the really tricky part.

The Dæmon

The Lovecraftian slow burn follows a family attempting to reconcile past traumas, only to have demons greater than their own pull them deeper into the darkness. Can they be spared from the clutches of THE DÆMON, or will they all succumb to its sinister embrace?

Time Travel Is Dangerous

Best friends Ruth and Megan run a vintage shop in North London. When they stumble across a time machine, they embark on trips to the past, ‘borrowing’ items to sell in the present. They don’t want to change history, or rob banks, they just want to find a nice lamp… without getting sucked into the hellish time/space vortex that is the Unreason

Strange Darling

Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.

Film 6: Short films

Umbra (10 min | Language: Spanish | Subtitles: English)

The Girl in Kelp (4:40 min | Language: English)

The Girl with the Haunted Vagina (12:17 min | Language: English)

Transylvanie (15 min | Language: French | Subtitles: English)

Tasty Tongue (21:50 min | Language: Mandarin | Subtitles: English)

Further information, tickets and festival updates, here.

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