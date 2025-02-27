Adventure Cinema for special summer screenings under the stars

For those who love belting out show tunes, special Sing-A-Long screenings of Wicked, The Greatest Showman and Grease are sure to bring audiences together for an unforgettable feel-good night. At a select number of locations – one being Saltram House, Plymouth – fans of musicals can expect an elevated experience to witness a Queen Spectacular of Bohemian Rhapsody with a classic Queen concert in tow, and an ABBA-solutely fabulous double bill of Mamma Mia! Plus an ABBA Disco.

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For those who love a feel-good film, or who are looking to entertain the whole family, there will be screenings of Disney favourites Moana 2 and The Lion King, along with Harry Potter, Shrek, The Gruffalo and more. Perfect for evenings with friends, everyone can enjoy taking a trip down memory lane to laugh, cry – and cry with laughter, with screenings of the most iconic rom-coms of all time, including Bridget Jones, Pretty Woman and Dirty Dancing.

Other venues

With more stunning venues than ever before, brand new destinations for 2025 include London’s iconic Kew Gardens, Alnwick Castle, Stourhead House, Westonbirt National Arboretum, Leeds Castle, Lincoln Castle, Cardiff Castle, Harewood House, Wollaton Hall, Knebworth House and Bolesworth Castle. With national parks, castles, stately homes and countless heritage sites, the 2025 Adventure Cinema tour is set to be the most memorable yet.

Adventure

Whether packing a picnic to share with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destinations also offer a variety of on-site food and drink options, so guests can relax and sit back with delicious snacks to enjoy during the show.

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Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £9.50 + Booking fee and are available from Thursday 27 February: www.adventurecinema.co.uk

Movies being shown on the tour include:

Wicked Sing-A-Long, Dirty Dancing, The Lion King, Queen Spectacular, Grease Sing-A-Long, Moana 2, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long, Mamma Mia! ExtrABBAganza, The Gruffalo’s Child & Zog, The Gruffalo & Stick Man, Sing, Pretty Woman, Star Wars: A New Hope, Harry Potter, Bridget Jones’ Diary, Shrek, Twin Town, Notting Hill, Pride and Prejudice, The Princess Bride, The Goonies

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