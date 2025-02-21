What to watch? | Indie round up

Don’t get your indie film head in an indie spin. Here are some of the films to look out for on the indie circuit this week.

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Films to look out for are horror comedy Monkey and I Am Martin Parr.

Friday 21 February

The furry phenomenon that is Hundreds of Beavers is fittingly on a winter tour, calling into Picturehouse cinemas with a live Q&A. It’s in Exeter on Friday, 21 February. Wrap up warm and bring cash.

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If you think beavers are unruly, then take a dive into Scala at the Newlyn Filmhouse. There are three screenings (starting today) of the doc that peers into the post punk Thatcher era at the infamous and legendary Scala cinema (followed by Q&A hosted by Mark Kermode with the co-directors Jane Giles and Ali Catterall… we’re guessing its a film Q&A).

For a more sober view of the world, I’m Still Here is at the Newlyn Filmhouse from today for the whole week. A film of a family facing the dictatorship of Brazil in the 1970s..

Saturday 22 February

Wherever it goes, Dartmoor Calling has been selling out. Even the encore screening at the Totnes Cinema has a sold out sign. Catch the feeling, flavour and force of the film when you can. Til then, we chatted to the director

If forgetting is more your thing, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is making a re-appearance (or is it?) at the Totnes Cinema.

The mesmerising (or, controversially, soporific) Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, from Chantal Akerman is taking your through the daily grind at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix. Hang around for the Dolly’s Film Club presentation of 90s nuzzler, The Truth About Cats and Dogs.

From today (running til Wednesday) The Seed of the Sacred Fig is at Plymouth Arts Cinema, a film which ‘depicts the dangers of complicity with state repression’.

Sunday 23 February

Memories are stirring: Totnes Cinema has The Apartment. Rocco and his Brothers hot foot it from Sicily to Milan at Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix. And if the dark your after is more noir than natural, dive into Night and the City, at the Exeter Picturehouse. And if you’re feeling more displaced, there’s Hook, a story about growing up, or not, at the Plymouth Everyman.

Sidmouth Film Society are presenting A Man And A Woman, at the Sidmouth Scott Cinema, the 1966 tale to two people opening up. Ideal to wrap yourself up in.

The Church of the Lost Cause – A Film About Kneehigh. A visceral invitation to step into the world of the ground-breaking, all-absorbing theatrical celebration that was Cornwall’s Kneehigh is at the Truro Plaza. The screening will also feature a selection of director Brett Harvey’s short films/

Monday 24 February

World politics with a personal resonance, To a Land Unknown drops down for two days at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix.

Tuesday 25 February

Always eye-opening, Iris on the Move: Best of IRIS 2024 is at Plymouth Arts Cinema with a selection from Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival. These stories explore love, identity, and the human experience

Wednesday 26 February

The Poly, Falmouth is hosting a whole armful of fabulous films from Cornwall in their Kernow Kino 2 screening.

Thursday 27 February

There’s romance, then there’s indie romance. Before Sunrise at the Totnes Cinema tugs at your brain and your heart

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