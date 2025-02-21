What to watch? | Indie round up
Don’t get your indie film head in an indie spin. Here are some of the films to look out for on the indie circuit this week.
Films to look out for are horror comedy Monkey and I Am Martin Parr.
Friday 21 February
The furry phenomenon that is Hundreds of Beavers is fittingly on a winter tour, calling into Picturehouse cinemas with a live Q&A. It’s in Exeter on Friday, 21 February. Wrap up warm and bring cash.
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If you think beavers are unruly, then take a dive into Scala at the Newlyn Filmhouse. There are three screenings (starting today) of the doc that peers into the post punk Thatcher era at the infamous and legendary Scala cinema (followed by Q&A hosted by Mark Kermode with the co-directors Jane Giles and Ali Catterall… we’re guessing its a film Q&A).
For a more sober view of the world, I’m Still Here is at the Newlyn Filmhouse from today for the whole week. A film of a family facing the dictatorship of Brazil in the 1970s..
Saturday 22 February
Wherever it goes, Dartmoor Calling has been selling out. Even the encore screening at the Totnes Cinema has a sold out sign. Catch the feeling, flavour and force of the film when you can. Til then, we chatted to the director
If forgetting is more your thing, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is making a re-appearance (or is it?) at the Totnes Cinema.
The mesmerising (or, controversially, soporific) Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, from Chantal Akerman is taking your through the daily grind at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix. Hang around for the Dolly’s Film Club presentation of 90s nuzzler, The Truth About Cats and Dogs.
From today (running til Wednesday) The Seed of the Sacred Fig is at Plymouth Arts Cinema, a film which ‘depicts the dangers of complicity with state repression’.
Sunday 23 February
Memories are stirring: Totnes Cinema has The Apartment. Rocco and his Brothers hot foot it from Sicily to Milan at Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix. And if the dark your after is more noir than natural, dive into Night and the City, at the Exeter Picturehouse. And if you’re feeling more displaced, there’s Hook, a story about growing up, or not, at the Plymouth Everyman.
Sidmouth Film Society are presenting A Man And A Woman, at the Sidmouth Scott Cinema, the 1966 tale to two people opening up. Ideal to wrap yourself up in.
The Church of the Lost Cause – A Film About Kneehigh. A visceral invitation to step into the world of the ground-breaking, all-absorbing theatrical celebration that was Cornwall’s Kneehigh is at the Truro Plaza. The screening will also feature a selection of director Brett Harvey’s short films/
Monday 24 February
World politics with a personal resonance, To a Land Unknown drops down for two days at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix.
Tuesday 25 February
Always eye-opening, Iris on the Move: Best of IRIS 2024 is at Plymouth Arts Cinema with a selection from Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival. These stories explore love, identity, and the human experience
Wednesday 26 February
The Poly, Falmouth is hosting a whole armful of fabulous films from Cornwall in their Kernow Kino 2 screening.
Thursday 27 February
There’s romance, then there’s indie romance. Before Sunrise at the Totnes Cinema tugs at your brain and your heart
Your indie, local and small chain
Barnstaple
Barnstaple Scott Cinema
Exeter
Exeter Phoenix
Exeter Picturehouse
Exmouth
Exmouth Scott Cinema
Newlyn
Newlyn Filmhouse
Newton Abbot
Newton Abbot Scott Cinema
Newquay
Lighthouse Cinema
Plymouth
Plymouth Arts Cinema
Plymouth Everyman
St Austell
White River Cinema
Sidmouth
Sidmouth Scott Cinema
Totnes
Barn, Dartington
Totnes Cinema
Truro
Plaza Cinema
Wadebridge
Regal Cinema
Pay What You Can.
We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)
- The Chest | filming wraps on thrilling pirate saga - September 22, 2026
- Pewas Uter | the blurred edges between myth and reality - September 18, 2026
- Celebrate diversity, and inclusion with Respect Cinema - September 16, 2026
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