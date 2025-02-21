MA Feature Filmmaking | Falmouth and Action Xtreme launch new course

Falmouth University is hosting the first-ever (so they tell us) MA in action filmmaking. This cutting-edge programme, MA Feature Filmmaking, which has been developed by UK action film studio Action Xtreme, will launch in September 2025.

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Real-world experience

The MA Feature Filmmaking programme, combines real-world experience with the latest educational techniques to address the challenges faced by emerging talent in a highly competitive industry.

Students will go beyond theory and create a full length feature film by the time they graduate, which will then be distributed globally by Action Xtreme.

Action Xtreme has three movies in post-production and due to come to cinemas during 2025. These include The Experiment, starring Famke Janssen and Rhona Mitra; Bad Day at the Office starring John Hannah and Radha Mitchell; and Son of the Soil starring Razaaq Adoti with more in development.

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MA Feature Filmmaking has been created by British-Chinese filmmaker and Action Xtreme CEO Chee Keong Cheung; Noel Goodwin, Talent Development Director of Action Xtreme and former director of the BFI Future Film Festival; and Dr Kingsley Marshall, Head of the School of Film & Television at Falmouth University. The MA will be delivered at the Penryn Campus in Falmouth, Cornwall, and will be led by figures within the industry.

More than knowledge

“We wanted to create a course that equips students with more than just knowledge,” says Cheung. “This programme is about real-world learning, giving them the chance to immerse themselves in the industry and graduate with a feature film credit to their name. It’s a true game-changer for those serious about making their mark in action cinema.”

The programme leverages the institution’s industry leading facilities and expertise in film production. Falmouth’s Sound/Image Cinema Lab has already been instrumental in the creation of numerous acclaimed films, and this collaboration builds on its legacy of fostering innovative and inclusive filmmaking practices.

Creativity, innovation and altruism

At the heart of this initiative is Action Xtreme, founded by award-winning British-Chinese filmmaker Chee Keong Cheung and producer Andreas Roald. With a mission to develop grassroots talent, support diverse voices, and elevate the action genre, Action Xtreme is transforming the industry with its unique blend of creativity, innovation and altruism. Its commitment to nurturing new talent lies at the heart of its ethos and is deeply embedded in the MA Feature Filmmaking programme.

Action Xtreme is the genre division of critically acclaimed UK Production and Distribution company Sovereign (Memoria, Triangle of Sadness) founded by producer Andreas Roald.

Nurturing new talent

Action Xtreme is more than a studio – it’s a unique model encompassing training, through to Production, Distribution and Marketing. By nurturing new talent and creating initiatives, such as its recently launched Women in Action Mentorship Programme designed to provide meaningful support to emerging women filmmakers, Action Xtreme exemplifies its commitment to giving back to the industry.

“Action Xtreme’s goal is to not only create thrilling films, but to cultivate an ecosystem where filmmakers thrive,” said Chee. “This collaboration with Falmouth University furthers our mission of empowering emerging talent with the tools and opportunities to succeed.”

Art of Action

Action Xtreme have also been a key part of the BFI Film Audience Network Art of Action season, a celebration of the artistry behind real action choreography that has kept film audiences on the edge of their seats since the early days of cinema. Through engaging talks, panel discussions, and masterclasses, Action Xtreme has shared its expertise in crafting thrilling, authentic action scenes, as well as curating talks and inspiring a new generation of filmmakers and film enthusiasts alike in London, Oxford, Falmouth and most recently Northern Ireland at The Foyle Film Festival.

The Falmouth MA Feature Filmmaking – see what the course covers

top image: Falmouth Penryn Campus. Courtesy of Matt Jessop.

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