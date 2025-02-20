The Church of the Lost Cause | goosebumps, energy, memories

An archive of goosebumps, energy and memories are transferred from life to screen in The Church of the Lost Cause, a documentary about the force of theatrical intent that was Kneehigh Theatre.

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Live performance is all about those ephemeral moments of electricity that jumps, spark-like, between each of those who share the space: audience members, performers and back again.

Out-there imagination

The Church of the Lost Cause, from director Brett Harvey, shares the 40-year history of the theatre group that took out-there imagination as the most basic of requirements, and inspired such descriptions as ‘innovative’ and ‘anarchic’. The film opens up a little on Kneehigh Theatre’s key sense of connection – between performers as well as with and between the audience. Plus there’s a profound connection to place – as locations for performances or devising. And there’s even a sense of filling the brain place via eyes, ears and emotions.

Doing and being

Don’t expect a traditional documentary, one that leads you by the nose through a chronology of events. Sure, this lays down the how and the why of Kneehigh Theatre’s 40-year success, like an ongoing rumble of thunder. But, as befitting its subject matter, the info is snatched, conversation-like amid the hubbub of activity. It’s as if the key to the being of Kneehigh is in the doing of Kneehigh.

Fizz of intimacy

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The blurb says it’s more akin to a family photo album or scrapbook, with nods to Moonage Daydream, the David Bowie doc. There’s certainly an intimacy, with your eyes peeled for people you recognise, or have heard of, or maybe even for shows you went to. It has an energetic intimacy, too; there’s rarely seen archive footage, which fizzes with a warm nostalgia.

Capturing hope

The Church of the Lost Cause captures hope. The title is how founder Mike Shepherd describes Kneehigh. And there’s certainly a down-at-heel, against-all-odds feel to the growth, that seemed propelled by energy, imagination, skill and an ability to knit into people and entertain them in such a deep and affecting way.

Moments that continue

The loss of Kneehigh is something that is still mentioned and mused over, and in a world where the idiosyncratic and the good-naturedly ambitious can be lost in the swirl of the everyday, it’s a reminder that Kneehigh was there, creating a mass of moments that continue to inspire.

The Church Of The Lost Cause – A Film About Kneehigh is premiering at The Plaza Truro, on Sunday, 23 February. The screening will also feature a selection of Brett Harvey‘s short films, with proceeds from the box office going to Parkinson’s UK.

It will be no surprise that the premiere is sold out. To keep up to date with additional screenings, check out Brett’s Instagram.

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