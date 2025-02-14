Ghosts | Hell Tor Film Festival returns for 2025

“Like the dark face of the upturned stone, ghosts are to be expected.”

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The South West’s number one gothic horror film festival – Hell Tor – returns in September 2025 to deliver more chills, thrills and fantastic guests and the team behind it are on the lookout for local sponsors.

“We know that many South West companies have as part of their mission statement a desire to support the local community,” says festival Director Sue Thorpe. “And we believe that many may find our festival – itself a celebration of both local heritage and local talent – of particular interest.”

2024’s superb Hell Tor weekender explored Exeter’s links to Bram Stokers Dracula and featured Hammer horror and Bond stars Caroline Munro and Madeline Smith, short film panels with Internationally renowned Frightfest festival director Paul McEvoy, Mark and Tracey Norman (Folklore Podcast), filmmaker Jake West (RazorBlade Smile, Video Nasties, Mancunian Man), Empire magazine contributor and author Kim Newman and a lively panel about Vampires on film with Jonathan Rigby, James Swanton (Ghost stories for Christmas, Inside No 9) and Bafta winning actor / writer Reece Shearsmith (Inside No 9, League of Gentlemen).

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“What a great weekend,” said Reece Shearsmith. “If you’re a horror fan, the Hell Tor Festival has so much to sink your teeth into.”

Hell Tor: from left to right, Kim Newman Ashley Reece Shearsmith

Madeline Smith said: “Huge thanks to FAB Ashley and Sue Thorpe for an incredible evening at Hell Tor. They were so wonderful to Caroline and myself. Such a jolly and appreciative audience. A day never to be forgotten in this incredible city of Exeter!”

The three-day film festival was a great success with over 200 in attendance each day, and the event was subsequently covered by Devon Life, Exeter Living, BBC Radio Devon and boasted a repeated prime time featurette on BBC Spotlight.

Ghosts

The Grim and Grisly audience at Hell Tor 2024

After tackling the undead in 2024 this year the theme of the weekend is GHOSTS. Festival creative director Ashley Thorpe is certainly no stranger to ghosts, having created the award-winning film Borley Rectory (starring Julian Sands and previous festival guests Reece Shearsmith and Jonathan Rigby) as well as being the man behind graphics and animations for Danny Robin’s hit supernatural show Uncanny. Ashley – along with the Nucleus films team – were key in getting Usborne’s legendary All about GHOSTS book resurrected and republished.

Hell Tor in Exeter: from left to right, Frightfest festival director Paul McEvoy, Madeline Smith (the Vampire Lovers, Live and Let Die) Reece Shearsmith (Inside No 9, League of Gentlemen), in front of Exeter Cathedral

“After fantastic feedback from both guests and audience alike, we felt that it was inevitable that Hell Tor would return,” Ashley said.

Steeped in the supernatural

“I’m a huge fan of ghost stories and legends having grown up around them and those eager to tell them. These days, I’m all about ghosts! My personal and professional work is steeped in the supernatural so this years weekend is all about ghosts; local, famous, infamous, what they are, how we use them in stories and how we depict them on film. We’ve invited another selection of special guests all of which have a special connection to ghosts. If that doesn’t excite you, perhaps you’re already dead.”

Ashley’s work can be seen at the start of Uncanny, the second series of which is airing on BBC and iPlayer. He also created brochure art and the grand guignol poster for Inside No 9: Stage Fright, the much acclaimed theatre performance of the celebrated TV show.

“We are anxiously looking forward to even greater success at this year’s event which will be held at the Exeter Phoenix between 26-28 September,” said Sue.

Opportunities

“We had fantastic sponsors last year who had great belief in what we were building here – Hammer Films, Talking Pictures’ ‘Cellar Club’, Severin Films – and now we want to build upon that and reach out to local companies and offer them special sponsorship opportunities. All they have to do is to get in touch.”

Ouija board not necessary. Check out their social media or contact the team directors directly via email carrionfilms@gmail.com

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