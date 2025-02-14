Ghostbusters book draws you into a film and filmmaking world

Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters by Claire Bueno is a jewel-laden journey into the Ghostbusting world, with insights into the making of the documentary of the same name, as well as filmmaking itself. It is substantial while being accessible.

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How did a producer from Paignton have a hand in remastering the Michael Jackson Thriller video? What kind of obsession creates an editing suite that is based on Captain Nemo’s (or should that be Jules Verne’s) Nautilus? And how do you manage to bag tickets for a Chicago Cubs baseball game, hotdogs included?

The book Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is a companion piece to the film of the same name produced by Claire, and directed by her brother Anthony, which was released in 2019. And it’s also a bridge to the sequel documentary, Too Hot To Handle, focusing on Ghostbusters II, coming out later this year.

Colour

The book takes on the journey of the doc’s, adding to the 40 plus interviews of the film, as well as providing some colour to the narrative that the film didn’t have scope for.

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“I wanted to give people a feel of what New York was like back then,” says Claire. “In Ghostbusters, the city is very much a character.”

Paranormal

For the book, Claire also talks to paranormal investigators, and doctors of psychology and parapsychology. There’s even an exploration of ghosts (Dan Aykroyd is a believer in the supernatural). And the scope also reflects the 12 years of making the documentaries, with personal and technical information interspersed within the 74 chapters and 577 pages.

Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters film poster

The chronology follows the making of Ghostbusters. It begins with psychic research in Canada, and travels through a film effects industry on the cusp of ultimate change, to the creation of a movie which has spawned four sequels, animation serieses, computer games. It still inspires Halloween costumes (Stranger Things, we’re looking at you), and has even ensured a mantra of not crossing streams that has maintained to this day.

Unlocking that magic is no mean feat, and it’s done with genuine care and respect.

Craft

“It’s a deep dive into the craft of filmmaking,” says Claire, “set around the story of the making of Ghostbusters.” The book goes into pretty granular detail. All while getting the lay of a different era of film with insights from the crème de la crème of visual effects pioneers.

It has the names you’d expect: Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, Ivan Reitman, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts. And some you might not: lighting guru Colin Campbell, or camera assistant Robert M Stephens.

The cover design from John Bruno is based on original concept art from the film. Anthony Zart has curated all the images. It has been edited by archivist and broadcaster Richard Latto, who first approached producer Claire and Anthony about compiling a podcast with all the material they had collected during the making of the film.

Experiences

“The book had to do justice to the people we’ve interviewed,” says Claire. “What I would hope is people learn from our experiences as well – the dos and the don’ts.”

If you’re a lover of filmmakers, of the ‘80s, it’s all there, put together with the protective tenderness of people who love what they are doing and are eager to share.

Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is a gem of a book. Or more accurately, a treasure chest, because each chapter is a jewel of its own. It’s easily dive-in-able and it is eminently pick-up-able – with the epic research adventure broken down in digestible nuggets. And once you do pick it up, it’s un-put-down-able as you are lured onto each tantalising step of the journey.

Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is available to buy online. And see where Claire is doing events and signing books. Get Cleanin’ Up The Town at Waterstones.

There is a screening of Cleanin’ Up The Town with a Q&A and book signing at the Everyman Plymouth for a Q&A on Thursday 13 March.

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