Closeness, isolation and claustrophobia | Daniel Granville on his chilling Ghost Story

An intimate study of human emotion with a chilling atmosphere, Daniel Granville’s Ghost Story follows a bereaved husband attempting to connect with someone on the other side. Daniel shares more on the film’s nightmarish origins, and his interests in spectatorship and sound.

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Your film Ghost Story recently screened at Two Short Nights, how did the concept for the film initially come about?

I remember having a very vivid dream, a nightmare really. It was this feeling of claustrophobia and something to do with a séance. I woke up, wrote it down in my journal, and knew instantly this is something I wanted to explore.

Our lead actor Joseph Adelakun, also producer of the film, he and I were talking about working on a project together. And once I had this flash of inspiration, I knew this is what it had to be. The film went through different iterations, but that feeling of claustrophobia always remained the core of what the film is for me, so I had a kind of starter guide for the tone and creative process.

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The film is quite tightly shot in a singular room, do you feel that this claustrophobia links to your shot setups and the space you were working in?

Oh yeah, definitely. From a logistical and practical standpoint, it’s a film with a single actor who is trying to communicate with someone who isn’t there. The way I looked at framing the character was about translating his emotional and psychic experiences into the form of the film.

A lot of the time the camera is quite close to him, and then certain scenes we end with an extreme wide angle, he’s very isolated in his space. It was very important for me to build the audience’s understanding of that, that spectrum of closeness and isolation. Talking to people who have seen the film, that’s the one thing that remains constant, their ability to empathize with him because of how close we are to him.

The film is primarily a horror but also deals with grief and loss. Why were these themes important for you to explore?

Initially, when I was explaining the idea to Joseph and our creative backers, I said this is a drama that becomes a horror. Obviously, for our lead character he doesn’t know he’s in a horror film, so it was quite interesting for me to gesture at the expectations of genre that often come with horror. A lot of the time people expect to see jump scares and before making this I used to scare quite easily. I knew if I was making something that was scary to me, that would communicate itself to audiences.

In terms of grief and loss, these are universal human emotions, and I wanted the entry point to this story to be something very recognisable because when I make films I’m thinking about the audience and the spectatorial gaze as a part of the story. All of us in varying capacities have had to experience and grapple with personal losses, and that’s something everyone can get on board with. I thought making an easy on-ramp is going to help people to see how this character ends up making the decisions he does. I hope that people watching Ghost Story reflect afterwards and think, would I do the same thing in that situation?

Speaking of genre conventions and audience expectations, did you have any inspirations for the film that maybe you took on but also wanted to deconstruct and flip around?

Well, I watch everything under the sun, I’m always watching something! One director who I quite admire is Kiyoshi Kurosawa, a lot of genre fans really like his stuff. With him, what I’m interested in particularly is the way that the dimensions of sound shape space. Like I mentioned earlier, Ghost Story sees this character who is pretty much confined to one or two rooms. When I was speaking with my sound recordist and sound designer, Richard Lang, I gave him some Kurosawa films to watch as inspiration because I wanted the sound to suggest spaces beyond what we see. In the film there’s a relatively strict visual frame, but the sounds are suggestive of something greater whilst also being connected to his mental state. I’ve always found in films that I watch and make, the ways in which sound can more forcefully access our minds, emotions and memories. As a director, it’s a wonderful element of filmmaking to play with. When I watch Kurosawa’s films, sound is often the thing I’m really moved by because it shapes the tone of what I’m seeing. I wanted to play with that in Ghost Story.

Where’s next for you as a filmmaker? Are there any projects currently in the works?

I don’t want to give too much away, but my next film is another genre film, not necessarily horror. What unites what I’m doing next with Ghost Story, actually what runs throughout all my films, is human performance. In Ghost Story there is an obsessive lover who decides to make a connection and in my next film, set in the contemporary world, it’s more so about social performance in heightened situations. That’s all I’m giving away! Knowing me, I’ll just yap away.

I also want to quickly say, I was wonderfully supported by Create Studios in Swindon for Ghost Story. They do a lot of work supporting young and upcoming filmmakers and their patron David Yates, along with his partner Yvonne, their generosity is what made this short film possible as it was the first year of the film fund last year. So, I’m hoping that they will do it again this year for new filmmakers. Having executive producers who can support new voices was really special and beneficial to us as a crew.

I’m excited, making Ghost Story and seeing it again last week at Two Short Nights, the film will continue its festival run around the South West and a couple of international festivals while I’m making my next film. So yeah, the ghost is spreading!

Thank you, Daniel!

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