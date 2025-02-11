Two Short Nights | champions of creative voices

This year marked the 23rd edition of Two Short Nights, an annual film festival hosted by Exeter Phoenix. Every year the festival champions creative voices from the South West, the wider UK and all around the world.

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Spread across two days, the festival was divided into six ‘Shorts’ sections: Animation Strand, Under Pressure, South West Talent, Things That Go Bump in the Night, Who Raised You? and Doclab Presents. And let’s not forget, of course, the always imaginative Exeter Phoenix commissioned shorts and 48-hour film challenge.

Over the course of the festival, family, friends and filmmakers gathered to show their love and support for new and existing talent. And most importantly, to participate in the Audience Choice award, where viewers could vote for their favourite film by means of a foolproof sticker system. Don’t be too choosy!

Letting creativity be your light

Kicking things off with a colourful bang, Animation Strand, guest-curated by Penn Balint, a Devon-based Hungarian artist. This year’s films were new and exciting, as Penn shared: “I had such a fun time putting together this year’s Animation Strand. I first got into filmmaking creating stop-motion shorts with my best friend when I was 11, and going through the submissions really brought some of that excitement back for me.

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“There’s a lot of work coming out of universities which is amazingly accomplished – UWE, NFTS, Falmouth – I’m grateful to have been a part of sharing that with the Two Short Nights audience this year.”

Myth of the Cave (Dir. Corin Astles) opened the event, a bold adventure of light and dark as a child dances with a ferocious shadow. The motif of light and dark ran through other shorts too – Another Day (Dir. James Lake) placed emphasis on letting creativity be your light, whilst the poetic Flickering Light (Jahnavi Misra, Apoorva Mundoor) focused on a ghostly lady fragmented by a surrounding darkness.

The shorts on show also had their fair share of loveable wild animals. Olivér Hegyi’s surreal explosion of mud monsters and eerie humanoid bugs in The Garden of the Heart was a one-of-a-kind watch and to cap it all, the soothing tones of Ian McKellen as Gingersnap the Fox in Dragfox (Dir. Lisa Ott).

Troubled teens

As films were being mulled over and stickers tentatively stuck on personal favourites, the crowds continued to pile in, ready to be impressed by the next set of fresh creators. Under Pressure and South West Talent offered some truly outstanding films.

Common themes emerged across both sections, particularly the notion of troubled teens/teens in trouble for several filmmakers. Theo Watkins’ pulsating drama The Comedown examined a girl’s ever-loosening grip on reality after ingesting some funky purple mould whilst Standstill (Dir. Jacob Saul) saw a group of frantic adolescents nervous to let slip the details of a bloodied being in their car boot. And Laura Canning’s portrait of a grieving teen in Bleuyjowa (To Bloom) thoughtfully showcased how craft can be a small saving grace for those who need it most.

A healthy dose of all things horror

Following an insightful Q&A from South West-based directors, a large handful of people now headed to the Screen Devon social for a drink or two. But for remaining cinephiles the night had only just begun. And it was about to get sinister. Things that Go Bump in the Night had a healthy dose of all things horror with the skin-crawling Roach (Dir. Angelica E. Gayle) and atmospheric Ghost Story (Dir. Daniel Granville). This section also delivered a selection of horror-comedies, leaving the audience quite literally wriggling with laughter in their seats. The hilarious Skip Intro (Dir. Hunter Hopewell) pressed play on a not-so-conventional watch party, and dark comedy The Nudes (Benjamin Turner) unpicked the dangers of cyber-harassment. Red Sky at Night (Dir. Kieran Stringfellow) was another big hit, following a seemingly normal family dropping their daughter off at university… except they’re all vampires.

Family dynamics and fascinating stories

With day one sadly done, it was time to move onto day two. Who Raised You? closely looked at family dynamics, with particular attention to rituals around the table. James Cleave’s Mafia was a piece of comedy gold, as a family dinner builds with intensity following a heated card game and Overflow (Dir. Nahal Dashti) used the space of the domestic as an allegory for patriarchal control. And Findlater (Dir. Allyn Quigley) oozed class from its two central actors, looking at a touching mother/daughter relationship shot in such proximity, you couldn’t help but be drawn in.

Doclab Presents gave viewers some fascinating stories from across the globe, hosted by DOCLAB, an initiative run by Exeter Phoenix for documentary filmmakers. The last ‘Shorts’ section started off strong with Goldmine (Dir. Adrian Fisk), a brutally honest depiction of gold miners and labour-intensive work in the Siguiri Basin in Northern Guinea. Good, Morning (Dir. Ella Turner) was equally observational, though instead offered a view into people’s quiet morning routines. Zoe Black’s personal piece Girly broke down gender stereotypes and their own experience as a nonbinary filmmaker. Other documentaries took a more abstract approach, Thadeusz Tischbein’s wandering camera in How the Wooden Structures Survived in my Mind focused on man-made ruins and fleeting memory.

With films from the ‘Shorts’ sections officially wrapped, the stage was now set for the Exeter Phoenix Commission Premiere. This screening had a particular local, wholesome feel as cast and crew entered the cinema to screams of glee from family and friends. Two films stood out for their irresistible whips of comedy and back-and-forth dialogue: Abigail’s An Activist Now (Dir. Micha Colombo) follows a surprisingly climate-conscious lady who ties herself to a tree, much to the detriment of a disgruntled worker from the council and crowd-winning A Year And A Minute (Dir. Sapphire Medeema), this year’s 19-25 Devon Film Fund short, was sharp, quick-witted and wicked good fun.

Two Short Nights drew to a close with one heck of a finale, the showstopping 48-hour film challenge, full of bright lights, handcrafted shiny awards and a room full of excitable attendees.

Only a fraction of the films screened at Two Short Nights have been mentioned here, so hats off to all the fabulous filmmakers. This year’s festival was a truly special event, alive with love and genuine excitement for all the films. And with submissions opening soon for next year’s Two Short Nights, I’m sure there’ll be a whole host of filmmakers ready to dazzle and enchant once again.

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