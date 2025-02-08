Two Short Nights | thrills and spills in South West cultural must attend

The fizz bang of eye-popping, mind-stirring shorts were celebrated in another epic Two Short Nights at the Exeter Phoenix. There were thrills and spills (literally) as awards went to gold diggers, family grievers and story weavers.

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Fiendishly talented

With over 50 films from across the world, and a sizeable chunk of fiendishly talented Devon, Cornwall and south west filmmakers, Two Short Nights also encourages creative engagement, career enhancement and skill development.

The 48 Hour Film challenge calls on teams to create something in just two days. They are told what props to include, given a phrase to utter (“I think we dropped the ball on this one”) and asked to complete it in a specified genre, including: western; hospital drama; romance; soap.

‘Best spill’

This year, Freefall, the Exeter Phoenix young people’s creative group, added their own twist, with an award for ‘best spill’. It inspired spills of water, tea, beer and even blood in The King of Hearts (from team Share), which picked up the ‘super awesome award’ designed and made by the Freefall group itself.

Invention

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Best use of props went to Gareth Beadle: Insect Undertaker (48 Hour Hustle). Best use of genre was awarded to Interstellar Delivery Service (The Regent Royals), where even the Interstellar Delivery Service itself (puppets) turned up to accept the award. Best 48-Hour film went to the re-imagined invention of the blanket, Dead Wife Hug (from team: ratbird).

Playful and poignant

From the rest of the festival, the audience choice award was bagged by the playful and poignant commission film, A Year and a Minute, directed by Sapphire Medeema.

Gold

During the curation of the film festival, the highest rated film of the pre-selectors are drawn together for a ‘best of’ showcase screening, which is then judged by a select panel of movie watchers. Their special mentions go to The Comedown (Dir. Theo Watkins), a psychedelic 20-something comedy drama and Findlater (Dir. Allyn Quigley), a cinematically – and emotionally – rich daughter / mother story. Bagging the glittering top prize was documentary Goldmine. Directed by Adrian Fisk, the short doc takes a glimpse into the life of a gold mining family in the Siguiri Basin in Northern Guinea.

As fitting for an event championing creativity, the awards were bespoke for the festival, made again by south west creatives. This year’s award was made by Devon-based eco engravers Lazer + Grain.

Experience

Throughout the festival, Exeter College students captured reflections and engagement of the event in a hot-blooded work experience environment, combining the buzzy inspiration of the mull of filmmakers and film watchers with the sharp-edge action of doing, collecting and sharing.

Two Shorts Nights is a must-attend for anyone interested in the cultural landscape of the south west, not only for what blossoms, but for how the roots are nurtured.

See the Two Short Nights website to see the 48 Hour Films and explore the programme.

Catch our interviews with Two Short Night filmmakers.

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