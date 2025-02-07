Watch great films, push your boundaries & share the cinematic experience

The Go Together Club is a new and growing group of people who would like to attend films, and share the cinematic experience with friendly post screening discussions meeting at regular screenings at Exeter Phoenix.

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Soft launched last year through discussions with audiences and community members who were interested in seeing films, but didn’t feel confident attending alone, the Go Together Club was trialled, encouraging people to attend a specific screening and discuss the film afterwards.

Community

Through support from the BFI Film Audience Network the Go Together Club has been able to develop, now hosting a dedicated Whatsapp community and a member of the Studio 74 programming team attends Go Together screenings to facilitate discussions.

All are welcome

All are welcome to attend Go Together Club screenings, and the community is open to anyone that is interested in discussing film in a relaxed environment, pushing their cinema going boundaries and sharing the experience of the big screen.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated. For Go Together screenings, you can enjoy £6 tickets with code BUILD74 Join the Whatsapp community – https://chat.whatsapp.com/JWNHsUwUcmv7IqbpmU7O6T Find our more on the Exeter Phoenix website > https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/studio-74-cinema-exeter-phoenix/#go-together-club

Upcoming Go Together screenings

Monday 10 February 2pm – Nickel Boys

Monday 24 February 5.30pm – I Am Martin Parr

“The Go Together Club began organically and has given audience members an opportunity to feel more confident attending the cinema in a safe environment, share their experience with fellow cinema goers and try films they might not have before,” Film programme coordinator Robyn Lawrence told D&CFilm.

I have loved having the opportunity to sit and hear what people think of the films, and the conversations that they inspire when given space to breathe.”

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