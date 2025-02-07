Introduction to Motion Capture for Performers

Just what does it take to be a motion capture performer? Come and find out in this Introduction to Mo Cap workshop running in Falmouth as part of Cornwall Festival of Tech, and it only cost £1!

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Digitising movements

But, what is motion capture? Motion capture, or mo-cap, is the process of recording and digitising the movement of people or objects. The data is then used to create realistic digital characters for film, video games, sports, medical use or other fields.

The first half of the workshop will focus on good practice for motion capture performer, performance skills including physicality and working with props.

Scripts

The second half of the workshop will focus on working with scripts and then using Rokoko Vision-AI motion capture tool to give you a chance to put your skills into action and have your performance overlayed with an avatar.

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You will NOT be wearing a motion capture suit during this workshop. No experience necessary | Over 18s only.

Observer

Not a performer but still interested to find out more? There are a limited number of observer tickets available. This means you will not be taking part in the performance or technical elements but have a chance to gain a better understanding of how motion capture works.

This workshop is run by Swashbuckling Cornwall and made possible thanks to Tech Cornwall’s

Festival of Tech

This is a physical workshop, and a basic level of fitness is required to take part. For more

information on the H&S visit the Swashbuckling Cornwall site.

When: Sunday 23 Feb 2025, 10,30am-4.30pm

Where: The Poly, 24 Church Street, Falmouth, TR11 3EG

Booking link: https://thepoly.org/whats-on/event/3584/introduction-to-motion-capture-forperformers

If you have any question, contact Swashbuckling Cornwall via on: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com

Pay What You Can.

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