Two Short Nights | celebrating short film and the people who make them

The 23rd edition of the annual film festival Two Short Nights, taking place this February, will see 55 films screened in total over two days from 10 countries, selected from several hundred submissions.

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The festival celebrates short films and the people who make them, focused on great stories and on talent from the South West and around the world. It is a meeting place for filmmakers and film fans alike, where work can be enjoyed, talent recognised and inspiration sparked for many future films to come.

The standard of submissions this year was incredibly high, and the team really had their work cut out narrowing down the selection. There were a few themes that really came through, as Luke Hagen said: “The most striking was probably the number of films with a real horror element to them, which has been great fun to programme.

“I think the quality of films coming out of the South West this year has almost been outstanding, the best it has ever been, which has been a joy to see”

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There are also a few famous faces and voices to watch and listen out for, including Lydia Makrides from Netflix’s Dark in Unwell Woman (Shorts #4: Things That Go Bump In The Night) and the voice of Ian McKellen as Gingersnap the Fox in Dragfox (Shorts #1: Animation Strand). Who else will you catch?

Get involved

The festival nurtures new and emerging talent through screenings, commissions and our famous 48 Hour Film Challenge – open to anyone – where teams have the opportunity to write, shoot and edit a short film to a brief of the festival’s choosing, in just a weekend! The team’s favourite entries are then premiered on the big screen in Exeter Phoenix’s main auditorium. This packed-out festival highlight is open to anyone to attend and will close with the Two Short Nights award ceremony and after party.

This year the festival team have also been working with Exeter College to support and inspire students interested in filmmaking, as well as other roles in the industry such as film criticism and film promotion.

Inspired? Keep an eye out for our submissions window for 2026, opening in early April.

About Exeter Phoenix and Studio 74

The festival takes place at Exeter Phoenix, a hub for creative activity and one of the South West’s foremost multi-artform venues. This busy building is home to Exeter’s independent cinema, Studio 74 as well as several gallery spaces; an auditorium for gigs, theatre and comedy; art studios and digital training suites, all centred around a buzzing café bar. Exeter Phoenix’s Creative Hub shares inspiration, opportunities, commissions and more to a whole community of creatives working in the South West.

Through the medium of short film, Two Short Nights Film Festival demonstrates what Exeter Phoenix does best. Centred around a screening programme combining must-see established work from across the globe and local talent, it aims to provide opportunities to engage in the filmmaking process and support aspiring filmmakers.

Exeter Phoenix is a registered charity (290011), and any income generated through short film submissions is invested back into the festival to provide opportunities for filmmakers going forward.

Tickets

Don’t want to miss a moment of Two Short Nights 2025? The Two Short Nights Festival Pass gives you the best access to the festival, including all short film screenings, the 48 Hour Film Challenge Premiere and filmmaker-focused social. Please note: the Commission Premier Screening must be booked separately.

Buy a Festival Pass for £25 (£20 Concession & Members Passes Available): https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/2sn-festival-pass/ Individual Screening tickets are also available, priced at £5.

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