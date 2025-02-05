A Year And A Minute | Sapphire Medeema wants to do it all again

“The minute it’s done, I want to do it again,” Sapphire Medeema tells D&CFilm. She’s describing the filmmaking process for her short film A Year And A Minute, which premiers at Two Short Nights at the Exeter Phoenix.

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Sapphire won the 19-25 Devon Film Fund Commission for A Year And A Minute (back then called Dogs and Fireworks) in a live pitch at last year’s Two Short Nights. Not only was it in front of the potential commissioners – those who decide if they want to back your vision – but it was also watched by a live audience, adding elements of both performance and a sense of judgement on the pitchees, with a whole roomful of eyes and ears focused on them.

Nerves

“At the time, I felt that the pitch was a car crash,” admits Sapphire. “I was unbelievably nervous. It was the kind of thing I’d really gone out of my way to avoid. I’d never done anything like it on purpose”

Hardly surprising, as the event could be framed as a competition between four talented filmmakers. But bagging a commission was a target for Sapphire after she dropped out of university.

A car in a field

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A Year And A Minute is a 10-minute short that is largely set in a car in a field and focuses on a brother and sister and their relationship in the year after their grandmother’s death. It took months to write, and a week to shoot. For the shoot, the team camped at West Town Farm, an organic, regenerative farm just outside Exeter.

For crew, Sapphire knew she could rely on her brother and twin sister. And an old friend came on board for some camera work.

As a contrast, the casting process was quite elaborate and took months. Over a hundred applications led to two rounds of castings which included self tapes and Zoom meetings, with a few people travelling to the Exeter Phoenix to audition.

“I love casting”

“I loved casting. I loved everything about it. It was a lot of fun,” says Sapphire. For the male role they cast ‘the stunningly talented’ Josh Claridge, a recent graduate of Bristol School of Acting. And they eventually plumped on Sapphire’s twin sister Ceinwen, who was co-writer and editor, in the female role, because of the chemistry she and Josh had in the room.

In terms of directing, Sapphire would ask if they had their ‘acting socks on’.

“That was the only tool in my toolkit,” she says. “I found trying to communicate the ideas very exciting. I did love it. But it was stressful.”

Sibling relationships

A Year And A Minute looks at a teenage, sibling relationship, which is something Sapphire feels she will be consistently drawn to, along with the effects of neurodivergence within sibling relationships.

In the film, fast cuts signify memories and thoughts. “I wanted to be quite inside our characters’ heads,” says Sapphire. Camcorder footage cuts into the film, reflecting her previous filmmaking experience as well as building those internal worlds.

Pivot

During filming, they were a tad worried they were heading into melodrama, so “we changed the script enough for it to work,” she says.

“It was very collaborative, which I think was exactly what I’d wanted. It was difficult, but it was good.”

Watch A Year And A Minute by Sapphire Medeema at Two Short Nights film festival in Exeter.

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