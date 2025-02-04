“Places hold traces of memory and identity” | Katie Grace McFadden

The Barrel is based on a story that stayed with director Katie Grace McFadden. She chatted to us about landscape, history and filming with her dad

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The Barrel dives into memory and a sense of place. How did the story come about, and how did you find the location?

The film is set in Ards, Donegal, where I grew up and spent a lot of time as a child—walking, visiting the church, and going on school trips. I first heard the story in the film from a family friend in my early teens, then forgot about it for years. But I think it stayed within me, resurfacing while I worked as a bartender during my master’s. Every night during closing time I rolled these heavy wooden barrels inside, and I would just think about the story of the barrel over and over again, replaying it in my head. I think when a story stays with me like that I know there is a film in it.

With a narration and images, what techniques did you use to draw people into the place and the story?

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I really want to lure the audience into a false sense of confidence by creating a trusted narrator here played by Mary Lindsay who is such a great actress and so much fun to work with. So in the writing and performance I co opted a very traditional style of communication the likes of which you would hear in old BBC documentaries very much inspired by the work of Patrick Keiller as well. By creating this really traditional static camera and almost formal narrator it allowed me to get a sense of contrast within the film when in the later portion of film those modes fall away. It’s also worth saying Rory Friers contributed the score for this film and he did such an amazing job that I think the score alone brings the audience on a journey and he infused it with some really creative storytelling techniques like using wood instruments to reference the wooden material of the barrel.

How much of the story of who we are is written into our landscape, is our history immersed into our surroundings, and does the owner of the land own the stories?

Yes, this is a great question and really gets to the heart of why I made this film, even though religion comes up throughout the film I’m not a religious person at all but I believe people have a profound and unseen connection to their native landscapes so I’m fascinated by these landscapes that exist in Ireland and other colonised or previously colonised places.

I definitely think these places hold traces of memory and identity, some stories aren’t considered valuable enough to be committed to history books but I feel they take root in the landscape, and are impossible to demolish or pave over.

But does ownership of land mean ownership of its stories? I don’t think something as intangible as memory and identity can be bought, it resists possession and that’s what makes it such a potent tool against colonialism.

Where does The Barrel fit with your filmmaking, and what excites you about a story?

This film was a natural progression for me. I’ve been interested in these themes for quite a while and I love shooting at home. I’ve shot most of my films with my dad—we drive around, filming over a couple of days mainly doing bad Werner Herzog impressions behind the camera. So this film fit really well into that style of working which is so freeing for me, I don’t always work like that anymore especially with a couple of bigger projects I’m working on but it’s a way of working I’ll always return to because it lets me explore the language of filmmaking without any unnecessary complications.

That’s what excites me about filmmaking—discovering a story with a real visual challenge and solving it through the shoot and edit. I won’t spoil The Barrel, but figuring out how to depict the barrel on screen with no budget was tricky. I love the problem-solving aspect of filmmaking, and stories that demand creative solutions always draw me in.

Thank you, Katie!

The Barrel is at Two Short Nights film festival in Exeter.

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