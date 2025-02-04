Nacre | Lydia Jenkins creates a world of sea monsters and sacrifices

What a busy year Lydia Jenkins has had. Now her film of medieval sacrifice and a sea monster, Nacre, is set to premiere at Two Short Nights at the Exeter Phoenix.

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Nacre itself has been a whirlwind, from pitching to development to completion.

Nacre is about Maggie, a 13th century woman, who has volunteered herself to be a sacrifice to a sea monster, which is at least an escape from the oppressive village she lives in.

“Primrose Bigwood, who plays Maggie, gave a fantastic performance,” says Lydia. They shot the film at Pendennis on the Cornish coast in Falmouth, where the ruined turret sits on a rocky coastline.

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“Watching the sun rising with Prim delivering her performance felt quite sublime in the moment. And I’m really glad that we managed to capture it. It’s always a surprise, and lovely, and feels really good and unreal to see people perform the dialogue you write, and become the character,” Lydia tells D&CFilm.

That’s quite an out-of-body compliment: Lydia’s characters come from her own or her friends’ experiences.

Nacre also stars Emma Spurgin Hussey, who is amazing as the Cornish sea monster, delivering an excellent balance of gravitas and vibe.

Lydia talks about Emma and Primrose performing their socks off by collaboratively feeding off each other.

Oddly for a film, Nacre, which was first called Fishwife, grew out of the visuals, which conjure up the idea of ‘seafood’.

Medieval-y outfit

“I like the idea of a medieval-y outfit, which was just a shrimp,” says Lydia. “And a girl, dressed as the medieval peasant girl dressed as a shrimp.”

The question is why she was dressed like a shrimp. The answer lies in Lydia’s background, and growing up in a conservative church.

“I felt like a bit of an outcast,” she says. “It was an intense childhood, where I felt I couldn’t do things right, and I wanted very desperately to do things right within this church and within my home life, but never actually being told what that was, only being punished if I didn’t hit that mark.”

Lydia decided to bring that experience into folklore.

“In Cornwall and in Wales, and all these different places, we have so many stories of young women being sacrificed to a dragon or a sea monster,” says Lydia.

Damsel in distress

But what if the sea monster and the damsel in distress were both feminists?

“Maggie’s character was my younger self, and the sea monster felt like myself now, giving me advice,” she says.

With that combo, the film won a commission from the Exeter Phoenix.

“The story is very personal, but it developed,” says Lydia. “The nature of filmmaking is that it is collaborative, unless you’re one person self-shooting and self-editing everything. As soon as you get other people involved, they’re bringing their experiences and their thoughts and ideas to the table.”

That input of friends, long-term and first-time collaborators made the film so much better, says Lydia.

“Because there were things that I would have never considered, like shooting upwards, towards the sky, and how much of the sea to include or how to create the noises of the sea monster, and what that means.”

A complete fairy tale

The collaborative nature of the production transformed the film into a complete little fairy tale.

Initial ideas included puppets, but the team leaned into soundscape and archive footage.

“It was so weird to go through all these home videos and how much they reflected the film.”

With that tight sense of collaboration, Lydia thought it was a small crew, but when she wrote up the credits she realised how many people were involved, ranging geographically from Cornwall to Bristol. Building that team meant a lot of meeting and talking about the story with them, so they understood the story and what they were working towards.

It created a good atmosphere and good energy during filming.

“On set, you suddenly realise that you are doing it,” says Lydia. “That you are directing a team of people, and you’re directing a cast – you’re working together. And it’s working. And you grow in confidence, and people respond to that.”

Photo-bombed by a seal.

Filming was an intense blur of dodging waves, explaining what was going on to passers-by and being photo-bombed by a seal. It was backed up with some studio work with Emma, plus some extra B roll.

“The attitude of the film all over was quite playful and fun, considering that the subject matter is quite serious. That was important, because art is play, and art is expression. Even if you are doing something sad, it’s good to approach it with playfulness, and that you’re exploring it to express it.”

Lydia’s films usually come from a female perspective based on her own experiences. Her next film follows a similar route.

“Basically what it’s like to be a woman, and what it’s like to be me, and what that is, how those come together, and how society treats people. It’s something that I do want to continue exploring. I don’t think I’ll get tired of it, because it feels very cathartic. And people say, write what you know.

“It definitely fits into being about women and how much I also love women, but also how much it sucks to be a woman, and that’s just what I like. It might change, but I don’t think it will.”

Nacre premiers at Two Short Nights film festival in Exeter.

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