Passive | Mickey Lewis explores his dark side

It was unanimous: Mickey Lewis is scary as. And that’s without him being in the room. Technically, he was in the room – a small, carpet-doored sound booth. A smooth and sharp-edged, spine-jabbing ASMR-type voice poured through the earphones.

Join 1,648 other subscribers.

We were in a sound studio in Plymouth, and Mickey, a veteran of monsters, meanies and more, was on hand to add the dark voice to the baddie (called The Voice) in Passive, the latest short in Everything Else Film Productions‘ growing catalogue.

Nightmarish

Mickey is best known for his various embodiments of a multitude of Doctor Who characters, stirring intricate off-earth creatures, beings, robots and others into tangibly credible and nightmarish form.

Aaron R Dorey and The Voice in Passive

He’s also been part of the Star Wars world, the Game of Thrones universe, as a Roman in Brittania. And for you South West film fans, as a scary scarecrow in Scareycrows.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

“That was great fun. I loved being a Scareycrow!” he says, of the comedy horror shot in Devon – filming would stop for a cup of tea – it was in the script. And he describes a scene where he strangled a lead actress in the less-than-idyllic location of a refuse and recycling centre in Exeter.

Haunting

Now his haunting voice is feeding off the other actor, Drew Turner, as they layer the ADR under the guidance of co-director Chris Muirhead.

The Voice and Drew Turner from Passive

For this Devon film, he got involved because co-director Aaron R Dorey, a massive Whovian, asked.

It fitted a time when Mickey was ready to dive into his voice skills more. He’s narrated a short story by Guy N Smith, called A Hangman’s Hotel. He dived into the role of the character – a really nasty, prejudiced old sod of a judge.

“I always prefer villains”

“I always prefer villains,” says Mickey. “The villains are the most memorable and the most fun to play.”

He’s preparing to narrate a whole novel, Werewolf by Moonlight, by the same author. Though he enjoys the sci-fi world, his real joy is horror. He’s written nearly two handfuls of horror novels, and a screenplay he’d adapted roused Ben Wheatley’s interest.

That activity helps fill the time when the filmmaking calendar goes off kilter. It was very quiet during the writers’ strike, where projects were knocked off schedule. Mickey was in the midst of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series 2, which was delayed.

Drew Turner and Aaron R Dorey during ADR for Passive

As well as big productions, there are also the roles that derive from the sense of the filmmaking community. Henry’s House is a pilot that will involve a lot of Doctor Who names.

“It came from the fan community,” says Mickey. “They’d got to know us and asked us to be in it.”

Being a Doctor Who character is an ideal indicator of performance and stamina – which can be gruelling. For a live Doctor Who concert at the Proms, Mickey was immaculately attired as a Cybermaster, but in the costume you can’t see, you can’t hear very well, there were 28 steps to navigate, and let’s not talk about the heat. (He was also a Dalek at the event, and didn’t have to use the stairs.)

“They say action, and you just get on with it,” he says. “It’s a privilege to be a main monster on Doctor Who.”

Dedication

For an actor, landing roles can be a struggle. “It can be so depressing,” says Mickey. And his advice for new actors: “You have to have a lot of dedication. Ignore the setbacks. There will always be another role around the corner. Try to be very upbeat – it’s a joy to go to work.”

In fact, the latest production Mickey was on was a joy (and he can’t tell us any more than that).

What he can tell is that it was one of the sets that didn’t demonstrate a bug-bear of his – the lingering hierarchical ethos that creates a pecking order. And that’s also one of the things Everything Else Productions is actively avoiding.

Exciting, thrilling, funny

So, in this world of monsters and mayhem, what makes a good show?

“You need stories before anything else,” says Mickey. “Exciting, thrilling, funny, stories, and characters you really like and relate to.”

And what is he looking forward to in the short film Passive?

“Exploring my dark side,” he says with an evil, impish grin.

Photography courtesy of Alistair Grant and Norman Lydiatt

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related