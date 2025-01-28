In Conversation With Plymouth | celebrating a place of joy and solace

In Conversation With Plymouth celebrates the differences and the common threads between us, and how The Hoe is “a place of joy and solace for different communities over generations,” says director Megan Roberts.

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There are clips of those who lived through the Blitz dancing with servicemen, interviews with Devon & Cornwall Refugee Support (DCRS) users, who love the space and spend time there with the families. And there’s some crazy archival footage of pram racing and skateboarders doing head stands on boards.

Everyone who’s seen it has come away feeling proud of the city.

In Conversation With Plymouth is part of the wider decolonizing the film archives programme of The Box, which has been going on for three years. Meg’s film was one of the emerging artists commissions. The original brief was about class, addressing the question of what the film archives can reveal to us about then and now, and how the city has changed.

Dislocation and belonging

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Meg’s initial thought was to look at Devonport as both a place of dislocation and belonging. Inspired by an interview with Isatta Kallon (founder of DCRS), talking about her experiences as a new arrival over 20 years ago, the area held the feeling of alienation and tension, combined with the joy of children growing up in spaces like Devonport Park and the welcome at the community centre.

An iconic spot

“I am interested in place as a site of belonging and displacement,” says Meg. But going through the archives, it was The Hoe that called out. “It’s such an iconic spot, and everyone had a lot of memories to share about The Hoe. Living in Plymouth, everyone swims at The Hoe at least once, and it evokes a lot of happy times.”

The film in The Box will be shown over three screens. “That’s something I’ve never done before, but it’s interesting how you can compare and reflect on the past and footage that way, and really use space,” says Meg. She has created it so that it can be shown on conventional big – or smaller – screens, too.

This is the first time she’s had the opportunity to work with archival footage.

Engagement and realization

“It’s one thing to tell a story through an interview, but if you’re working on this footage, there’s a different level of engagement and realization,” says Meg. “When you’re bringing history to life, especially difficult parts of history, it’s important to respect and show what has come before you, and deconstruct why that was. Working with archival film is definitely something I want to continue to do for that reason.”

Power to connect

Part of film’s power is to connect to the past and to people. Something Meg explores in the immersive, embracing screening organisation 99p Films, a CIC that creates social cinema experiences.

“It started off as a way to showcase student work as a documentary screening event that was focused on connecting people, rather than escapism,” says Meg. “In the beginning, we were focusing on healthy snacks and facilitated discussions to get people to engage with the films and each other as a launch point for connection.”

Breathe, watch, discuss, eat

That’s evolved into a model that’s: breathe, watch, discuss, eat.

“It is such a lovely, wholesome way to get people to engage with documentaries, with each other and with social and environmental issues that impact on their local communities” says Meg.

Largely based in Falmouth, 99p Films has been screening environmental and social, socially motivated documentaries that are relevant to issues that affect the different areas of Cornwall.

Legacy

“My role within that now is making response films that capture the legacy of events or community action,” says Meg. That has included making the film Fishes not Faeces, which was in response to a documentary by Rubén Abruña called Holy Shit: Can Poop Save the World?

“It’s trying to figure out how to bring those issues in a more relevant way to the community, and then asking what can the legacy of the events be? How can we capture something on film that can reflect the discussions and energy created at the events?”

Filmmaker Megan Roberts

The process is about “planting seeds and then creating a space for people to discuss new ideas and engage with different ways of thinking,” says Meg.

Experiential wealth

“One of the reasons I love film so much is because, as a teenager who didn’t have much access to the outside world, film completely expanded my mind. It gave me access to a world and way of thinking, which, without it, I wouldn’t have got. It completely transformed me as a person, in terms of experiential wealth. For that reason, I’m so in awe of what one film can do to someone’s perspective. You don’t know how far that scene is going to travel, or how far that conversation is going to go. To me, that’s incredible.”

Meg aims to continue to work with archive, but maybe resurrect the pram race.

“We used to love pram races – a pram race for the Palace Theatre had 50,000 people show up. What an amazing way to capture how much Plymouth has changed.”

In Conversation With Plymouth is at The Box, Plymouth until March

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