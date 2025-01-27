Delivering on the promise of a vision | Solomon Bowden

“The Prince of Tears is pretty unhinged,” Solomon Bowden tells D&CFilm, and we’re all ears, especially after catching his first film Lady, What’s Tomorrow?

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Both films cover similar ground, but whereas Lady, What’s Tomorrow? is quite sober and very quiet, The Prince of Tears takes a different approach.

Absurd

“There are not a lot of quiet moments in the film, but again, it’s trying to understand relationships and what goes on between people, how they navigate it, but from a more absurd angle than Lady, What’s Tomorrow?” says Solomon.

Lady, What’s Tomorrow? also had an engaging warmth.

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“It was really important that it wasn’t just a dreary experience, because that’s not what life is. Even in those hard, soul-aching times, it isn’t all bleak. There is a levity in some of those dark moments,” says Solomon.

The idea for Prince of Tears has been rattling round Solomon’s head for a long time.

“I’ve always been in awe, and in equal confusion, of how we as human beings tether ourselves to sinking ships, to weird relationships and to obligations. You sometimes see people together, and they just seem to hate each other,” says Solomon, who puts the stickability of those relationships as the fear of the abyss of being alone.

Solomon on set with Prince of Tears

With Prince of Tears, it is about people who are just so jaded about love and about the absurdism of relationships,

This Maestro, (Richard Strange), is a classical conductor who thinks he understands what love is. He’s viewed as a vessel of intelligence and grace, but he is an emotional mess.

Childish and confused

“He is just as childish and confused and utterly clueless about how to live as the rest of us,” says Solomon. “He feels the music – it sings in his soul and he’s got the magic. It seems he must be an insightful individual. But peel back that facade and you reveal that he is a frightened, petulant child. The music ends, and that doesn’t lead him to being a good husband.”

Making people laugh

And it’s a comedy – inspired by the audience reaction to a couple of jokes in Lady What’s Tomorrow?

“I adored making people laugh and I want to do more of that,” says Solomon.

Richard Strange is joined by Mary Woodvine. It’s an impressive cast for a second film.

Solomon had known of Richard and his music with Doctors of Madness (which The Guardian is reported to have called ‘the middle point between David Bowie and the Sex Pistols’) for a long time. He first came across him with his interview with Peter Capaldi, and was taken with the majestic, tall, slim, interesting man.

Almost religious experience

Mary attended the premiere of Lady, What’s Tomorrow? with Mark Jenkin, a filmmaker who Solomon has long admired. For Solomon, watching Mark’s Bait “was this big, almost religious experience of accepting that I can work in the place I live,” he says. He realised he didn’t have to run off to London in order to make films.

At the premiere, Solomon asked if she’d be in his next film, and she said yes.

“My nan used to tell me, you don’t ask, you don’t get,” he says.

“It’s the trust that means a lot,” says Solomon. “Mary and Richard trusting me is unbelievable.”

Infectious energy

There’s an infectious energy to Solomon, and the speedy shoot is set to be followed by a speedy release, bypassing festivals. With Lady, What’s Tomorrow? there was very much an ‘I’ve made this, let’s get it out there’ vibe. It’s learning and doing while making.

Prince of Tears, though, will be targeting the festival route, especially looking at those beautiful ones, like the Cornwall Film Festival and the London Film Festival. They are fabulous places to share the joy and meet other filmmakers, says Solomon, who met his producer at the London Film Festival (he’s got no passport so, for the time being, Cannes is out of the question).

Making films is Solomon’s filmmaking education, and it’s also a lab for the best in people and creative collaboration.

Promise

“Everyone who worked on Lady, What’s Tomorrow?, worked on it on the basis of me promising that it would be good,” says Solomon. “I couldn’t believe all these wonderful people who were trusting me based on zero work I’ve done before, and just on the script and the promise that I had a vision.”

And now that Prince of Tears has been shot, ready to be shared towards the end of the year, it’s a vision we can all dive into.

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