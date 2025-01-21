Dartmoor Calling | Activists don’t write down their own stories

“I think people care about Dartmoor, people are really attached to it and committed to living there,” director Charlotte Bill spent a lot of time on Devon’s largest moor getting to know the area, the people and the issues for her documentary Dartmoor Calling.

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Charlotte is talking about the hardwired need for people to feel part of their landscape, to get out and ‘do’ and ‘be’ in the land that is theirs. Dartmoor Calling taps into that, along with the people who opened up the land and the ongoing campaign – some would call it battle – to ensure it remains open.

It belongs to the moor

When we say ‘her’ documentary, you do get the feeling it belongs to the moor, and to the people who live there, work there, enjoy there, or have its presence loom over them, physically, culturally and economically.

The contour map of Charlotte’s own journey into the debate, and sharing the stories of those who have ensure those pieces of land and heritage are accessible for everyone, began with small steps. It started in rural Lancashire, near Pendle Hill, during lockdown.

Where can I go? Where can’t I go?

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“All you could do was walk,” she says. “There was a path at the end of my street. I was walking footpaths. And I was thinking, who put the footpaths there: where can I go? Where can’t I go?”

She was reading Forbidden Lands by Tom Stephenson, who campaigned for 30 years to establish the Pennine Way. She read Who Owns England by Guy Shrubsole. She read The Book of Trespass by Nick Hayes, and I Belong Here by Anita Sethi. And, growing up in Manchester, she was aware of the Kinder Scout events in 1932, that was part of the forerunner of National Parks.

Old Crockern

“Everyone in the north knows about the mass trespass, but all my friends in the south have never heard of it,” she says.

It was a culmination of information that she felt more people should know, so she applied for Lottery funding, got in touch with the Right to Roam organisation and recruited loads of volunteers. Right time, right place, right idea, nice people.

Claiming the right to roam

“At the time, it felt there was a rich heritage of people claiming the right to roam, just by going out,” she says.

“In older times, in the North, the valley towns were full of factory smoke because of the factories and chimneys. At the weekend, you could get a bus out and be above the smoke and just walk. It had really working class roots that I thought was important.”

Screenings of the Right to Roam film in Devon coincided with protests on Stall Moor, with people gathering to show solidarity in the face of an attempt to shut down wild camping on Dartmoor.

The land is ours

“I went up Stall Moor and there were 3,000 people in January, and it was freezing cold. And all of these people were having the same feeling that the land is ours: it’s for us,” says Charlotte, who was inspired.

“That was Dartmoor calling, really,” she says. “I got to meet the Dartmoor Preservation Association, who have been going since 1885. And they told me about Sylvia Sayer.”

Lady Sylvia Sayer, who was part of the National Committee for National Parks in the 1950s, ensured Dartmoor became a National Park, and campaigned all her life to keep Dartmoor wild and free.

The Stars Are For Everyone

“People don’t widely know that Dartmoor could have not been a National Park,” says Charlotte, who followed up with more reading: Matthew Kelly’s book Women Who Saved the English Countryside. She got in touch. She also contacted The Stars Are For Everyone campaign.

“Activists don’t write down their stories”

“Activists don’t write down their stories. They write books, they write papers, they write campaigns and they write slogans, but they don’t write their own personal stories,” says Charlotte, who felt there was a lot of heritage that needed to be saved. Working in partnership with the Dartmoor Preservation Association, funding was raised for Dartmoor Calling

Part of the Heritage funding is to train volunteers. Volunteers were trained by Sarah Lowry from the Oral History Society. All the interviews have been compiled into a booklet which accompanies the film and will be available online. All the interviews are going into Dartmoor Preservation Association archives. The volunteers were able to reach out to a wide range of people though their own networks, and brought lots of stories to light.

One of the people Charlotte met was the inspiring, engaging and passionate musician and activist Kimwei McCarthy.

Music

“Music’s really important,” says Charlotte. “Music carries the feeling of the film. Music conveys more than words, pictures ever can.”

Screenings are set for Exeter, Totnes and Ashburton.

“It’s really heartening that there’s such an interest in that heritage and those stories are being told now, and people are willing to and keen to listen.”

Along with the usually challenges of weather, exacerbated on Dartmoor, with great storytelling comes great responsibility.

Telling people’s stories

“It’s fun, and I love it, and I love meeting people and going places. But there’s a huge responsibility of telling people’s stories and making it work,” says Charlotte, who talks about the importance of gaining trust and shares the enthusiasm of more stories to tell.

One connection that Dartmoor Calling ties together is restoring nature on Dartmoor.

“Ruth Webb from the Lost Giants said rewilding is activism. It’s doing something about the situation that you perceive to be wrong,” she says.

Dartmoor Calling also reflects a wonderful circularity in Charlotte’s South West connection. She used to live in Cornwall, her first documentary was for West Country television, and she learned to edit at the Exeter Film and Video Resource, which is now Exeter Phoenix. Kimway McCarthy also pointed out that artist Ruth Webb built Old Crockern, the giant figure that was a key part of the protest on Stall Moor.

“I knew her when she was 15 years old, and she was in the documentary that I made,” says Charlotte. “Now she’s a really established artist, and a giant maker – that was amazing.”

Spontaneous and connecting

There is a magic to the process, too. Meeting Kimwei was by beautiful chance. Charlotte was staying in Totnes in Devon with the Right To Roam film, and she heard Kimwei rehearsing the song that was then played during the Stall Moor protest. It was another spontaneous, connecting experience.

“I feel really lucky, but I know it’s due to a lot of work from a lot of very committed volunteers and other people.” You can’t help but think the magic of the moor has something to do with it, too.

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