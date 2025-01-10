Shalborne | a woman’s courageous fight for freedom

Set against the rich landscapes of South Devon, Shalborne tells the compelling story of Helen Bartlett, a woman’s courageous fight for freedom in the oppressive world of Edwardian England. The captivating historical drama written and directed by Devon-based Caroline Corrie is getting a number of special Q&A screenings with Merlin Cinemas.

Join 1,610 other subscribers.

Q&A sessions

These screenings will feature an exclusive Q&A session with Caroline Corrie after the film, offering audiences a unique opportunity to delve into the making of this locally filmed triumph.

From the moors of Dartmoor to the shores of the Devon coastline, Shalborne beautifully captures the spirit of our region while exploring universal themes of resilience and hope.

Debut feature

Caroline Corrie, a Devon resident, brings her extensive experience as a trained actress and filmmaker to her debut feature. Drawing inspiration from her local surroundings.

Inspiration

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

One scene from the film even draws inspiration from the painting A Fish Sale on a Cornish Beach by Stanhope Forbes which can be seen at The Box gallery in Plymouth. The painting was part of a movement in the late 1800s in Newlyn, and would have been painted right there on the beach.

Breathtaking

“It’s a privilege to support local filmmakers and share stories that highlight the breathtaking scenery of Devon and Cornwall,” said Craig May, Merlin Cinemas’ Film Programmer. “Shalborne exemplifies the creativity and dedication of independent filmmaking, and we’re thrilled to welcome Caroline Corrie for these screenings.”

Tickets are now available at merlincinemas.co.uk. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a remarkable film and engage with the filmmaker behind it.

Screening Details:

● Phoenix Cinema, Falmouth: Tuesday 21 January, 7.30pm

● Savoy Cinema, Penzance: Wednesday 22 January, 7.30pm

● Capitol Cinema, Bodmin: Tuesday 28 January, 7.30pm

● Embassy Cinema, Ilfracombe: Wednesday 29 January, 7.30pm

● New Carlton Cinema, Okehampton: Thursday 30 January, 7.30pm

● Kings Cinema, Kingsbridge: Friday 31 January, 7.30pm

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related