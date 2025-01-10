Hit the high notes | Your week in cinema

Hit the high notes and experience other points of view, whether that’s POV or an insight into Mollywood, and plot your mental and geographic route into the pictures for the weekend and the forthcoming week.

Join 1,610 other subscribers.

A film-a-day journey into cinema.

Friday 10 January

Nickel Boys – Plymouth Arts Cinema

Take a dive into a new way of looking. The first person approach may not be entirely new, but in the Nickel Boys, director RaMell Ross tunes into that outward gaze to reveal inward thoughts about a harsh and unfair world.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

Saturday 11 January

Maria – various, including Newlyn Filmhouse

Screenwriter Steven Knight has a knack of making grit shine like a pearl. On this occasion that shine is taken up by Angelina Jolie as opera super star Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s Maria. It’s a big performance and comes as the director’s third instalment of women bio picks after Jackie and Spencer.

Sunday 12 January

The Killers – Exeter Picturehouse

The Killers is one of the noir-est of noirs. It feels like a real treat that the claustrophobic film, based on a Hemingway short story can dust off its dark corners on the big screen. Historic, edgy and lasting.

Monday 13 January

Art of Action: Run Lola Run – Totnes Cinema

Fun, thrills and not a little breathless, Run Lola Run is a deep gasp of lung-filling energy. It may not have inspired any park runs, but its fresh appeal established Tom Tykwer in the international box office and was many people’s first glance at Franka Potente’s ability to engage while being extraordinarily athletic.

Tuesday 14 January

Architecton – Exeter Phoenix

“Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” Are just a few words that springs to mind with Victor Kossakovsky’s immense and poignant journey through concrete and stone. Architecton looks at the past to point to the future and considers the folly of creating what could be little more than follies.

Wednesday 15 January

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies – Plymouth Arts Cinema

Intergenerational poignancy swells in this story from Thailand. Side step the almost jokey title, because How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is about changing relationships in a changing world with throat-lumping wisdom.

Thursday 16 January

Rekhachithram – Plaza Cinema Truro

Rekhachithram is a chance to dive into an alternative history of Mollywood (Malay cinema, since you ask), and take in one of it’s latest thrillers. Intense at times and always engaging, this is one of just a few chances to catch the flick in the South West cinema.

Please note, this is a fun guide – check times and screenings with cinemas.

top image: Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria.

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related