Hit the high notes | Your week in cinema
Hit the high notes and experience other points of view, whether that’s POV or an insight into Mollywood, and plot your mental and geographic route into the pictures for the weekend and the forthcoming week.
A film-a-day journey into cinema.
Friday 10 January
Nickel Boys – Plymouth Arts Cinema
Take a dive into a new way of looking. The first person approach may not be entirely new, but in the Nickel Boys, director RaMell Ross tunes into that outward gaze to reveal inward thoughts about a harsh and unfair world.
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Saturday 11 January
Maria – various, including Newlyn Filmhouse
Screenwriter Steven Knight has a knack of making grit shine like a pearl. On this occasion that shine is taken up by Angelina Jolie as opera super star Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s Maria. It’s a big performance and comes as the director’s third instalment of women bio picks after Jackie and Spencer.
Sunday 12 January
The Killers – Exeter Picturehouse
The Killers is one of the noir-est of noirs. It feels like a real treat that the claustrophobic film, based on a Hemingway short story can dust off its dark corners on the big screen. Historic, edgy and lasting.
Monday 13 January
Art of Action: Run Lola Run – Totnes Cinema
Fun, thrills and not a little breathless, Run Lola Run is a deep gasp of lung-filling energy. It may not have inspired any park runs, but its fresh appeal established Tom Tykwer in the international box office and was many people’s first glance at Franka Potente’s ability to engage while being extraordinarily athletic.
Tuesday 14 January
Architecton – Exeter Phoenix
“Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” Are just a few words that springs to mind with Victor Kossakovsky’s immense and poignant journey through concrete and stone. Architecton looks at the past to point to the future and considers the folly of creating what could be little more than follies.
Wednesday 15 January
How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies – Plymouth Arts Cinema
Intergenerational poignancy swells in this story from Thailand. Side step the almost jokey title, because How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is about changing relationships in a changing world with throat-lumping wisdom.
Thursday 16 January
Rekhachithram – Plaza Cinema Truro
Rekhachithram is a chance to dive into an alternative history of Mollywood (Malay cinema, since you ask), and take in one of it’s latest thrillers. Intense at times and always engaging, this is one of just a few chances to catch the flick in the South West cinema.
Also screening
A Real Pain
Babygirl
Better Man
Conclave
Grand Theft Hamlet
Maria
Moana 2
Mufasa: The Lion King
Nosferatu
Paddington in Peru
Queer
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
We Live In Time
Wicked
Coming up!
A Complete Unknown
A Real Pain
All Static and Noise (CTBA 18) + Q&A
Dartmoor Calling
Frida (Sidmouth Film Society)
Gilda
Leave Her To Heaven
Small Things Like These
The Brutalist
The Silence of the Lambs – Pat’s (Horror) Film Club
Vermiglio
Woodstock – Dolly’s Film Club
Your indie, local and small chain
Barnstaple
Barnstaple Scott Cinema
Exeter
Exeter Phoenix
Exeter Picturehouse
Exmouth
Exmouth Scott Cinema
Newlyn
Newlyn Filmhouse
Newton Abbot
Newton Abbot Scott Cinema
Newquay
Lighthouse Cinema
Plymouth
Plymouth Arts Cinema
Plymouth Everyman
St Austell
White River Cinema
Sidmouth
Sidmouth Scott Cinema
Totnes
Barn, Dartington
Totnes Cinema
Truro
Plaza Cinema
Wadebridge
Regal Cinema
Please note, this is a fun guide – check times and screenings with cinemas.
top image: Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria.
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