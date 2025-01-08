Point Break | Escapes to this cinema this Blue Monday

Kicking off another epic year of free cinema, on what is dubbed the most depressing day of the year – Blue Monday – Escapes will welcome 1990s cult-classic Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, to the big screen.

Join 1,610 other subscribers.

Escapes has been on a mission to provide everyone, especially those who rarely prioritise a trip to the cinema, the opportunity to enjoy the big screen experience for free.

Blue Monday

From the action-packed thrills of the film’s famous heists to its unforgettable surfing scenes, people nationwide can snap up a free cinema ticket and cosy up to enjoy one of the most iconic action films of the 90s on Monday 20 January. With Reeves as Johnny Utah, an FBI agent who goes undercover with a group of surfers, led by Swayze’s charismatic Bodhi, who are suspects in a series of bank robberies, and directed by the Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, Point Break is a film best seen on the big screen and Escapes is bringing its new 4K DCP restoration back to cinemas nationwide.

Free cinema tickets

Since February 2024, 65,000 of the UK have claimed free cinema tickets to see incredible independent films, from The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron to The Dead Don’t Hurt, Seize Them! and more.

Support

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

Escapes is supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, and in 2025 will reveal new films every month to give everyone the chance to head to the cinema for free for the ultimate cinema experience and dose of escapism.

Whether someone that rarely prioritises a trip to the cinema, someone who treasures a visit but only as a special occasion, or someone who is keen to uncover new experiences, Escapes helps everyone to discover the magic of cinema for free every month.

Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes is partnering with leading cinema chains as well as independent venues across the UK this January Escapes will bring Point Break to over 140 cinemas.

Accessible cinema

Escapes is more than just a series of free screenings; it’s about making cinema accessible to everyone. Whether you’re reconnecting with cinema after a long break, exploring the hidden gems of independent venues, or enjoying an evening out with friends, Escapes is committed to bringing people to the cinema. Every screening of Point Break will also feature descriptive subtitles to ensure it’s accessible to a wider audience.

Promising another incredible year of free independent film, Escapes will announce a new and exciting film every month. Tickets are FREE and available for sign up now via: escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related